Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Risk Rating Reduction for Purpose Gold Bullion Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today that it has lowered the risk rating for Purpose Gold Bullion Fund (the “Fund”) from “high” to “medium-to-high”. Such change is a result of the risk rating methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review by Purpose to determine the risk level of its publicly-offered mutual funds.



No material changes have been made to the investment objective, strategies or management of the Fund. The reduction of the risk rating will be reflected in the Fund’s offering documents which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8-billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.