Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.  Net earnings for the second quarter 2020, were $648 thousand, or a decrease of 17.60%, as compared with earnings of $787 thousand for the same quarter last year.  The decrease in earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in provision for loan losses due to current economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.29 for the second quarter of 2020, and $0.35 for the same quarter last year. 

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Despite the turmoil caused by COVID 19, the Bank continues to perform well.  During May and June, the Bank made over $33 million in loans to its small business customers, helping them to weather the economic down-turn and remain in business. In addition, the Bank granted across the board, loan payment deferments for three months to its borrowers, providing additional cash relief.  Many of the loans provided were SBA PPP loans, which may qualify for debt forgiveness in the future.

We believe that during tough times like these, the Bank’s value proposition stands out the most.  Values such as being responsive to our customers, returning phone calls and taking the time to understand each unique situation, make a difference.  We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next several years.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2020, total assets were $304 million, an increase of $74.5 million or 32.5% over $229.5 million at December 31, 2019.  Total deposits increased by 35% or $63 million to $243 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $180 million as of December 31, 2018.  At June 30, 2020, the Company’s core deposits represent 96.4% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 29.8% or $42.9 million as of June 30, 2020 to $145.6 million, as compared with $144.3 million as of December 31, 2019.  The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019.  OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

The increases in total assets, deposits and loans are attributed to Bank’s response to the overwhelming request of PPP loans.  Overall, the Bank approved and funded 389 PPP loans totaling $49.7 million as of June 30, 2020.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $2.1 million for the same quarter last year.  Average interest-earning assets were $226 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $123.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.03% for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $188.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $107.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.39% for the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $357.8 thousand for the second quarter of 2020, or a decrease of 36.8 % as compared with $566.3 thousand earned during the same quarter last year.  The majority of the decrease is attribute to a significant decrease in overdraft fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and for the same period last year.  The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense was $268 thousand which represents a decrease of $12 thousand or 4.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $280 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 were approximately 29.3% and 26.3% respectively, and for the six months ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, the effective income tax rates were 28.9% and 27.4% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company.  Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

         
  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
  June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
   
    June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
    (unaudited)   (audited)
  ASSETS:      
  Cash and due from banks $ 67,677,789     $ 4,363,753  
  Federal funds sold   -       32,415,000  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   67,677,789       36,778,753  
         
  Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   -       496,000  
  Investment securities available for sale   17,095,449       7,977,936  
  Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates      
  $23,730,210 at June 30, 2019 and $28,625,251 at December 31, 2019)   22,824,800       28,367,056  
  Total investments   39,920,249       36,840,992  
  Loans      
  Construction   -       -  
  Real estate   115,616,265       115,633,626  
  Commercial   71,654,016       28,522,543  
  Installment   102,157       232,328  
  Credit Cards   5,568       -  
  Gross loans   187,378,006       144,388,497  
  Unearned fees and discounts   (2,211,135 )     (438,380 )
  Loans net of unearned fees and discount   185,166,871       143,950,117  
  Allowance for loan losses   (2,622,866 )     (2,391,765 )
   Net loans   182,544,005       141,558,352  
         
  Fixed assets, net   6,292,249       6,401,773  
  Accrued interest receivable   789,192       619,856  
  Stock investments, restricted, at cost   1,554,200       1,440,900  
  Bank-owned life insurance   4,657,814       4,595,584  
  Other assets   585,782       1,270,936  
  Total assets $ 304,021,280     $ 229,507,145  
         
  LIABILITIES:      
  Deposits      
  Non-interest bearing $ 141,571,928     $ 88,412,668  
  Interest bearing      
  NOW and money market   72,506,000       64,520,387  
  Savings   16,610,552       12,209,281  
  Time deposits less than $250,000   8,883,737       9,537,555  
  Time deposits of $250,000 or greater   3,653,492       5,471,451  
  Total deposits   243,225,709       180,151,342  
         
  Accrued interest payable   144,928       203,246  
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   30,000,000       20,000,000  
  Accrued expenses & other payables   1,622,981       1,686,979  
  Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000  
  Total liabilities   278,086,618       205,134,567  
         
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
       
  Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,230,808 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.      
       
    10,502,558       10,502,557  
  Retained earnings   15,065,498       13,803,528  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   366,606       66,493  
  Total shareholders' equity   25,934,662       24,372,578  
  Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 304,021,280     $ 229,507,145  
         



                   
  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
           
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended  
    June 30   June 30  
      2020     2019     2020     2019  
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
  Interest income                
  Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,212,961   $ 1,976,912   $ 4,281,406   $ 3,928,793  
  Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits   12,982     69,291     125,913     139,702  
  Interest on time deposits in banks   -     12,019     1,856     23,906  
  Interest on investment securities   240,502     346,401     454,654     612,633  
  Total interest income   2,466,445     2,404,623     4,863,829     4,705,034  
                   
  Interest Expense                
  Interest on deposits   74,802     236,598     252,635     453,614  
  Other borrowings   126,817     101,539     261,472     150,970  
  Total interest expense   201,619     338,137     514,107     604,584  
  Net interest income   2,264,826     2,066,486     4,349,722     4,100,450  
  Provision for loan losses   105,000     -     155,000     40,000  
                   
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,159,826     2,066,486     4,194,722     4,060,450  
                   
  Non-interest income                
  Service charges on deposit accounts   276,859     398,023     645,542     754,088  
  Other miscellaneous income   36,908     120,424     76,008     143,398  
  Dividend income from restricted stock   12,852     23,973     34,823     46,447  
  Income from bank-owned life insurance   31,195     23,854     62,230     47,366  
  Total non-interest income   357,814     566,274     818,603     991,299  
                   
  Non-interest expenses                
  Salaries and employee benefits   971,010     959,657     1,994,372     1,969,985  
  Occupancy and equipment   157,841     165,273     307,527     318,405  
  Data and item processing   152,588     119,999     287,076     224,898  
  Advertising and marketing   36,091     47,037     82,169     53,355  
  Legal and professional fees   46,750     32,807     91,390     66,225  
  Regulatory assessments   30,947     32,541     49,207     61,976  
  Insurance   8,412     9,108     17,246     18,112  
  Directors' fees and expenses   32,280     33,051     65,494     66,820  
  Other expenses   164,954     165,605     343,876     328,584  
  Total non-interest expenses   1,600,873     1,565,078     3,238,357     3,108,360  
  Income before income tax expense   916,767     1,067,682     1,774,968     1,943,389  
  Income tax expense   268,474     280,874     512,998     532,071  
  Net income $ 648,293   $ 786,808   $ 1,261,970   $ 1,411,318  
                   
  Basic earnings per share $ 0.29   $ 0.35   $ 0.57   $ 0.63  
  Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29   $ 0.35   $ 0.57   $ 0.63  
                   



    For the three months ended   For the six months ended  
    June 30   June 30  
      2020       2019       2020       2019    
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
(unaudited)                  
Annualized return on average equity     10.12 %     13.81 %     10.01 %     12.59 %  
Annualized return on average assets     0.94 %     1.49 %     0.99 %     1.37 %  
Net interest margin     4.03 %     4.39 %     4.27 %     4.40 %  
Core efficiency ratio     61.04 %     59.45 %     62.66 %     61.05 %  
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans     -0.004 %     -0.030 %     -0.06 %     -0.04 %  
                   
AVERAGE BALANCES                  
(thousands, unaudited)                  
Average assets   $ 275,931     $ 211,083     $ 254,818     $ 206,331    
Average interest-earning assets   $ 225,944     $ 188,824     $ 204,980     $ 188,073    
Average gross loans   $ 171,676     $ 138,658     $ 158,084     $ 137,775    
Average deposits   $ 218,505     $ 174,089     $ 201,238     $ 172,984    
Average equity   $ 25,631     $ 22,794     $ 25,215     $ 22,427    
                   
                   
                   
CREDIT QUALITY   End of period          
(unaudited)   June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019        
                   
Non-performing loans   $ 120,423     $ 120,423            
                   
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.06 %     0.08 %          
Non-performing loans to total assets     0.04 %     0.05 %          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.40 %     1.73 %          
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO     0.06 %     0.08 %          
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     2178.05 %     1986.14 %          
                   
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                  
(unaudited)                  
Shareholders equity to total assets     8.53 %     10.62 %          
Net loans to deposits     75.05 %     78.58 %          
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits     58.21 %     49.08 %          
Community Bank Leverage Ratio     9.27 %     13.74 %          
                   

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


