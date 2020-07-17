Diplomats address UN role in Great Lakes

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 17 - Angolan ambassador to Kenya Sianga Abílio discussed Thursday in Nairobi the strategy to reinforce the role of the UN in the Great Lakes Region.,

This was at a videoconference meeting with the special envoy of the secretary general of this global organisation, Huang Xia.

Angolan Embassy in Kenya stressed in a press release Huang Xia’s role, saying that Xia defended greater intervention of the countries of the region in solution to local issues.

It also said that Xia praised the Angolan President, João Lourenço, for promoting quadripartite meetings on the zone.

The United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Great Lakes highlighted, as a result of these meetings, Uganda's readiness to release, on the 7th of this month, the last group of 12 Rwandan citizens, calling it “a excellent move for the peace and stabilisation of the region”.

He encouraged the commitment to African initiatives and reiterated the United Nations' willingness to support and assist in the actions for peace, stability and harmonious development in the region.

The need for the leaders of the region to find similar solutions to the reconciliation between Rwanda and the Burundi was also stressed.

During the videoconference, the UN official invited Angola to participate in the meeting on Natural Resources on September in Khartoum (Sudan) and at the conference on Trade and Investment, in Kigali (Rwanda) in December.

The International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL) integrates Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic (CAR), Kenya, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.