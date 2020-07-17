Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angola addresses strengthened parliamentary relations with Serbia, EU

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 17 - National Assembly Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos Thursday discussed the strengthening of Parliamentary relations with the ambassadors of Serbia and the European Union (EU) to Angola.,

Speaking to the press, the Serbian diplomat, Dragan Morvic, who completed a nine-year mission to the country, said that Serbia had invested around USD 100 million in Angola in several areas.

He said that Serbia has relations with Angola in the fields of defence, agriculture, education and industry.

In turn, the EU ambassador, Toma Ulicny, noted that the organisation has maintained links with the Angolan parliament in the context of training in the areas of good governance and financial management.

He considered the relations between the National Assembly and the European Parliament excellent, predicting  the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

