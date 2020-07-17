Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: 345 people Discharged

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

Today we have discharged 345 people, 134 from hospitals and 211 from home based care. So far no one has died from the virus from the home based care program; Dr. Patrick Amoth Ag. Director General of Health Services. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

