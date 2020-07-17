Coronavirus - Kenya: 345 people Discharged

Today we have discharged 345 people, 134 from hospitals and 211 from home based care. So far no one has died from the virus from the home based care program;
Dr. Patrick Amoth Ag. Director General of Health Services.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
