North Carolina’s June Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate was 7.6 percent, decreasing 5.2 points from May’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 2.2 percentage points to 11.1 percent.

North Carolina’s June 2020 unemployment rate increased 3.6 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 227,498 over the month to 4,428,221 and decreased 444,125 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 252,047 over the month to 363,465 and increased 160,976 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 173,200 to 4,234,700 in June. Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 68,900; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 22,300; Government, 20,800; Other Services, 19,600; Education & Health Services, 18,900; Professional & Business Services, 10,900; Manufacturing, 9,000; Construction, 1,800; and Financial Activities, 1,200. The only over-the-month decrease among major industries was in Information, 200. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged over the month.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since June 2019

June 2019 July 2019 August 2019 Sep 2019 Oct 2019 Nov 2019 Dec 2019 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 June 2020 N.C. 4.0 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 4.3 12.9 12.8 7.6 U.S. 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 4.4 14.7 13.3 11.1

* Please note: 2019 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since June 2019, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 340,400 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 306,200 and Government decreasing by 34,200. The only over-the-year increase among major industries was in Financial Activities, 300. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 136,200; Education & Health Services, 39,800; Manufacturing, 38,100; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 38,000; Professional & Business Services, 36,000; Government, 34,200; Construction, 11,200; Information, 4,700; Other Services, 2,200; and Mining & Logging, 300.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2020 when the county unemployment rates for June 2020 will be released.