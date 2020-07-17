Victory Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- LIMERICK, Pa., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, The Victory Bank held total assets of $414.5 million, total deposits of $306.3 million, and total equity of $20.6 million. Highlights include asset growth of $123.3 million for the quarter and a $1.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2020, as compared to June 30, 2019. Cash dividends increased from 10 cents per share per quarter to 20 cents per share per quarter in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per share increased to $10.55. Consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $560 thousand, an increase of $61 thousand, compared to $499 thousand for the same quarter in 2019, totaling approximately $0.29 per common share. Deposits grew to $306.3 million at June 30, 2020, from $228.9 million at June 30, 2019, a 33.8% increase. Including SBA PPP loans, total Net Loans increased 28.2% to $299.3 million at June 30, 2020, from $233.5 million at June 30, 2019, and total assets increased by $155.9 million to $414.5 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 60.3% over one year.

While the bank has not suffered any significant deterioration in asset quality, in response to unprecedented economic and market uncertainty created by the worldwide effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, the first-quarter provision for loan losses was increased from $73 thousand in 2019 to $557 thousand in 2020; the provision for the second quarter was $450 thousand, compared to $209 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. Total Loan Loss Reserves reached $3.1 million at quarter-end or approximately 1.03% of total loans. Non-performing assets declined from $307 thousand at March 31, 2020, to $222 thousand at June 30, 2020.

Joseph W. Major, Bank Leader, Chairman & CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the core performance of the bank in the second quarter, as measured against past years’ performance and our three-year operating plan. Credit metrics and net interest margin remained stable, expenses were controlled and on budget, and the bank showed excellent growth and consistency in most areas. Our focus in the second quarter has been protecting the safety of our employees and clients while expanding our services to businesses and individuals in their crucial time of need while building loan loss reserves in anticipation of possible increased credit losses. During the second quarter, The Victory Bank team members worked tirelessly to close over $60 million of Small Business Administration Paycheckl Protection loans (PPP), processing approximately 577 loan applications, helping businesses in our communities protect 7,277 local jobs.”

Also, during the second quarter, Victory Bancorp completed the issuance of $10 million of 10-year, fixed to floating subordinated debt, to be used to bolster the bank’s capital ratios and allow for continued growth and stability.The coupon on this issuance is fixed at 6.25% for the first five years.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County.The Victory Bank was established in 2008.The Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.  

Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.         
Consolidated Balance Sheet        
(numbers in thousands except share data)        
      Unaudited  
      June 30, December 31,
        2020   2019
Assets        
Cash and due from banks     $ 92,834 $ 7,367
Federal funds sold       4,000   10,803
         
Cash and cash equivalents       96,834   18,170
         
Securities available-for-sale       9,982   11,084
         
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses        
of $3,124 and $2,213       299,309   243,131
Premises and equipment, net       3,277   3,298
Restricted investment in bank stocks       1,452   474
Accrued interest receivable       1,049   716
BOLI       1,570   1,548
Other assets       987   872
         
Total assets     $ 414,460 $ 279,293
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
         
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest bearing     $ 65,185 $ 48,060
Interest-bearing       241,129   199,734
         
Total deposits       306,314   247,794
         
Unsecured borrowings       68,615   3,000
Subordinated Debt       17,692   7,927
Other liabilities       1,272   794
         
Total liabilities       393,893   259,515
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000        
shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares       1,950   1,950
Surplus       14,239   14,212
Accumulated earnings       4,025   3,480
Accumulated other comprehensive income       353   136
         
Total stockholders' equity       20,567   19,778
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity     $ 414,460 $ 279,293
             



The Victory Bancorp, Inc.            
Consolidated Statement of Operations            
             
(numbers in thousands except share data)   Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
    For the three For the three For the three For the three For the three
    months
ended		 months ended months ended months
ended		 months ended
    June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
      2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Interest Income            
Interest and fees on loans   $ 3,704   $ 3,547   $ 3,471   $ 3,531   $ 3,503  
Interest on investment securities     91     78     75     78     72  
Other Interest Income     25     32     52     55     67  
             
Total interest income     3,820     3,657     3,598     3,664     3,642  
             
Interest Expense            
Deposits     571     702     715     750     772  
Borrowings     232     188     165     171     158  
             
Total interest expense     803     890     880     921     930  
             
Net interest income     3,017     2,767     2,718     2,743     2,712  
             
Provision for Loan Losses     450     557     67     75     209  
             
  Net interest income after
  provision for loan losses		     2,567     2,210     2,651     2,668     2,503  
             
Non-Interest Income            
Service charges and activity fees     45     54     67     65     55  
Net gains on sales of loans     20     -     -     -     -  
Other income     64     44     177     49     21  
             
Total non-interest income     129     98     244     114     76  
             
Non-Interest Expenses            
Salaries and employee benefits     1,190     1,295     1,346     1,254     1,145  
Occupancy and equipment     121     130     124     120     125  
Legal and professional fees     119     79     149     85     103  
Advertising and promotion     15     23     27     23     35  
Loan expenses     61     23     41     35     34  
Data processing costs     282     270     258     241     254  
Supplies, printing and postage     18     28     27     28     30  
Telephone     9     6     6     9     8  
Entertainment     3     23     39     26     33  
Mileage and tolls     2     5     10     8     12  
Insurance     9     10     10     10     9  
Federal Deposit Insurance
  Corporation premiums		     46     37     16     1     43  
Dues and subscriptions     21     23     20     16     17  
Shares tax     62     62     54     53     53  
Other     19     75     94     69     45  
             
Total non-interest expenses     1,977     2,089     2,221     1,978     1,946  
             
Income before income taxes     719     219     674     804     633  
             
Income Taxes     (159 )   (40 )   (172 )   (182 )   (134 )
             
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 560   $ 179   $ 502   $ 622   $ 499  
                                 

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
610-948-9000

