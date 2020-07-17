Victory Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LIMERICK, Pa., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, The Victory Bank held total assets of $414.5 million, total deposits of $306.3 million, and total equity of $20.6 million. Highlights include asset growth of $123.3 million for the quarter and a $1.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2020, as compared to June 30, 2019. Cash dividends increased from 10 cents per share per quarter to 20 cents per share per quarter in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per share increased to $10.55. Consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $560 thousand, an increase of $61 thousand, compared to $499 thousand for the same quarter in 2019, totaling approximately $0.29 per common share. Deposits grew to $306.3 million at June 30, 2020, from $228.9 million at June 30, 2019, a 33.8% increase. Including SBA PPP loans, total Net Loans increased 28.2% to $299.3 million at June 30, 2020, from $233.5 million at June 30, 2019, and total assets increased by $155.9 million to $414.5 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 60.3% over one year.

While the bank has not suffered any significant deterioration in asset quality, in response to unprecedented economic and market uncertainty created by the worldwide effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, the first-quarter provision for loan losses was increased from $73 thousand in 2019 to $557 thousand in 2020; the provision for the second quarter was $450 thousand, compared to $209 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. Total Loan Loss Reserves reached $3.1 million at quarter-end or approximately 1.03% of total loans. Non-performing assets declined from $307 thousand at March 31, 2020, to $222 thousand at June 30, 2020.

Joseph W. Major, Bank Leader, Chairman & CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the core performance of the bank in the second quarter, as measured against past years’ performance and our three-year operating plan. Credit metrics and net interest margin remained stable, expenses were controlled and on budget, and the bank showed excellent growth and consistency in most areas. Our focus in the second quarter has been protecting the safety of our employees and clients while expanding our services to businesses and individuals in their crucial time of need while building loan loss reserves in anticipation of possible increased credit losses. During the second quarter, The Victory Bank team members worked tirelessly to close over $60 million of Small Business Administration Paycheckl Protection loans (PPP), processing approximately 577 loan applications, helping businesses in our communities protect 7,277 local jobs.”

Also, during the second quarter, Victory Bancorp completed the issuance of $10 million of 10-year, fixed to floating subordinated debt, to be used to bolster the bank’s capital ratios and allow for continued growth and stability.The coupon on this issuance is fixed at 6.25% for the first five years.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County.The Victory Bank was established in 2008.The Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (numbers in thousands except share data) Unaudited June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 92,834 $ 7,367 Federal funds sold 4,000 10,803 Cash and cash equivalents 96,834 18,170 Securities available-for-sale 9,982 11,084 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,124 and $2,213 299,309 243,131 Premises and equipment, net 3,277 3,298 Restricted investment in bank stocks 1,452 474 Accrued interest receivable 1,049 716 BOLI 1,570 1,548 Other assets 987 872 Total assets $ 414,460 $ 279,293 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 65,185 $ 48,060 Interest-bearing 241,129 199,734 Total deposits 306,314 247,794 Unsecured borrowings 68,615 3,000 Subordinated Debt 17,692 7,927 Other liabilities 1,272 794 Total liabilities 393,893 259,515 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares 1,950 1,950 Surplus 14,239 14,212 Accumulated earnings 4,025 3,480 Accumulated other comprehensive income 353 136 Total stockholders' equity 20,567 19,778 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 414,460 $ 279,293







The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (numbers in thousands except share data)

ended months ended months ended months

ended months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,704 $ 3,547 $ 3,471 $ 3,531 $ 3,503 Interest on investment securities 91 78 75 78 72 Other Interest Income 25 32 52 55 67 Total interest income 3,820 3,657 3,598 3,664 3,642 Interest Expense Deposits 571 702 715 750 772 Borrowings 232 188 165 171 158 Total interest expense 803 890 880 921 930 Net interest income 3,017 2,767 2,718 2,743 2,712 Provision for Loan Losses 450 557 67 75 209 Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 2,567 2,210 2,651 2,668 2,503 Non-Interest Income Service charges and activity fees 45 54 67 65 55 Net gains on sales of loans 20 - - - - Other income 64 44 177 49 21 Total non-interest income 129 98 244 114 76 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,190 1,295 1,346 1,254 1,145 Occupancy and equipment 121 130 124 120 125 Legal and professional fees 119 79 149 85 103 Advertising and promotion 15 23 27 23 35 Loan expenses 61 23 41 35 34 Data processing costs 282 270 258 241 254 Supplies, printing and postage 18 28 27 28 30 Telephone 9 6 6 9 8 Entertainment 3 23 39 26 33 Mileage and tolls 2 5 10 8 12 Insurance 9 10 10 10 9 Federal Deposit Insurance

Corporation premiums 46 37 16 1 43 Dues and subscriptions 21 23 20 16 17 Shares tax 62 62 54 53 53 Other 19 75 94 69 45 Total non-interest expenses 1,977 2,089 2,221 1,978 1,946 Income before income taxes 719 219 674 804 633 Income Taxes (159 ) (40 ) (172 ) (182 ) (134 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 560 $ 179 $ 502 $ 622 $ 499

