Replay Now Available: Grayscale Mid-Year Investor Call

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, hosted an investor call featuring its Founder & CEO, Barry Silbert and other members of the Grayscale team on July 16, 2020. 

The investor call featured a range of topics surrounding the digital currency ecosystem, including historical flows, current trends, and future outlook. 

The call was open to the public and is available for replay here: https://gryscl.co/July2020_InvestorCall

About Grayscale Investments® 
Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $4.1B in assets under management as of July 15, 2020. Through its family of 10 investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a traditional security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. For more information, please visit www.grayscale.co and follow @GrayscaleInvest. 

Marissa Arnold
press@grayscale.co

