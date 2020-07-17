Penguin Computing Named HPC Preferred OEM Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row by NVIDIA

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH ) and leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise data center and cloud solutions, today announced that it has been selected by the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as the 2019 HPC OEM Preferred Partner of the Year for the Americas. This is the third year in a row that the NPN has selected Penguin Computing for this award.



Penguin Computing is a leader in hybrid HPC and AI solutions for on-premises, as-a-service and cloud deployments. Penguin Computing’s outstanding accomplishments in HPC include innovative joint platform designs and successful deployments of large-scale technical computing systems in the federal and enterprise markets. In addition, the company’s focused suite of software, innovative engineering and managed services capabilities enable some of the world’s most demanding HPC and AI platforms.

“We are honored to be named NVIDIA’s 2019 Americas HPC Preferred OEM Partner of the Year,” said Sid Mair, President of Penguin Computing. “While this is our third year to be awarded this distinction, we are just beginning our journey as an NPN partner, and we are very excited about what this partnership will mean for our customers in the future.”

“Penguin Computing’s expertise in platform development and specialized designs has enabled them to once again be marked as a standout among HPC solutions providers,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “We value their expertise and history of driving innovation.”

The NPN honors its top North American partners that have shown growth in their GPU business through their expansion, leadership and investments made throughout the year.

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startup, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premises high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com.