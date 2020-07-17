Global Agricultural Robots and Drones Market Will Reach to USD 13.58 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Agricultural Robots and Drones Market

Global agricultural robots and drones market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 18.9% and is anticipated to reach over USD 13.58 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural robots and drones market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire agricultural robots and drones market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD Billion) from FY 2016 – 2026.

The global demand for agricultural robots and drones market in 2019 was approximately USD 4.04 Billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 18.9% and is anticipated to reach over USD 13.58 Billion by 2026.

An agricultural robot also referred to agri-robot, is a robot designed and deployed for agricultural purposes. Agriculture robots automate the farming process which are repetitive and time consuming. The agriculture drones are unmanned aerial vehicle operated by controller over the farm land. The agricultural robots and drones are used in agricultural applications like in spraying fertilizer and pesticides, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, crop growth and farmland monitoring as well as soil analysis.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

The agricultural sector across the globe is experiencing transition by replacing and changing traditional framing process and equipment. The implementation of automated farming equipment like the agriculture drones and robots are facilitating the farming business for earning greater profits by adding analytical decision methods and autonomous operations.

The emergence and adoption of automation in the agricultural sector is primarily driven by factors which includes depleting resources like arable land, underground water, growing demand for global food production and rising dearth of manned labour in agriculture. With many governments investing for supporting farmers by providing incentives, good crop price and developed supply chain, the agriculture industry is expected to continue the growth trajectory. In addition to above initiative, the governments are also investing in farming technologies that are intended to improve the farming efficiency and profit. This has led to rise in research and development of automated farming systems like the drones and robots. Additionally, the private players operating in the farming technology business are providing customized services to the farmers by providing technology deployment assistance and compatibility analysis for benefitting the farmers. Owing to above developments, the agriculture drones and robots is projected to replace traditional farming methods and requirements, which in turn is expected to catalyse the growth in demand for agriculture robot and drones market.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The UAV segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment possesses high potential of growth owing to increasing application of field monitoring and spraying pesticides, fertilizers. Additionally, the cost of the UAVs are comparatively low as compared to other robotic systems used for similar purposes. The field farming segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR owing to the penetration of autonomous robots and auto-steering systen. These systems have seen increased deployment in the large farm produce such as the sugarcane and corn.

The North America region is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period. The region is also expected to exhibit highest growth during the studied timeline. The primary factors for the dominance of the region have been the rising number of farmers adopting automated systems on the fields. The robotic harvesting equipment are gaining faster traction in the region especially the United States. The European region is expected to remain second largest revenue generating region.

Major players operating in the global agricultural robots and drones market covered in this report include Deepfield Robotics, Tractor Corporation, AgJunction, DJI, Trimble, YANMAR CO., Boumatic, Topon, AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Deere & Company, Aerial Systems, ecoRoborix, DeLaval, Naïo Technologies, Lely, CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V., HARVEST CROO, KUBOTA Corporation, ROBOTICS PLUS, Abundant Robotics, Autonomous Iron Ox, lHarvest Automation, AG Leader Technology and Clearpath Robotics.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market-by-equipment-type-1121

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the global agricultural robots and drones market as follows:-

Global Agricultural Robots And Drones Market: By Equipment Type Segmentation Analysis

UAVs

Milking Robots

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Global Agricultural Robots And Drones Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Harvest Management

Field Farming

Dairy & Livestock Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Inventory Management

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com