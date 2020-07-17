Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,199 in the last 365 days.

AMC Networks to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter 2020 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. Those parties interested in participating via telephone please dial 877-347-9170 with the conference ID number 3287042 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 3287042). The call replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Internet replays will also be available on the AMC Networks website beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks Inc.
Dedicated to creating and distributing bold and inventive stories fueled by the artistic vision of dynamic storytellers, AMC Networks owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in television and film. Cable television networks AMCBBC AMERICA (through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFCSundanceTV, and WE tv; independent film production and distribution division IFC Films; and premium streaming video services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, UMC and AMC Premiere, the offering that gives subscribers commercial-free access to AMC shows, produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its television production and worldwide content distribution division; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business. For more information, please visit www.amcnetworks.com.

Contacts:
Seth Zaslow
Investor Relations
646-273-3766
seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Georgia Juvelis
Corporate Communications
917-542-6390
georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

AMC Networks to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.