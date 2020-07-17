Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Will Reach USD 40,000 million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Cosmetic Packaging Market

Global Cosmetic packaging market is expected to grow around a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 40,000 million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cosmetic packaging market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire cosmetic packaging market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD million) from FY 2016 – 2026.

A cosmetic packaging means packaging type used for packaging of cosmetics. It may be primary packaging such as containers or secondary packaging which includes packaging of fragrances and cosmetic products. Cosmetic products include the substances that are used by human for beautifying, cleansing, and enhancing an appearance without changing body’s structure or functions. Cosmetic packaging is designed according to an international standard such as international organization by standardization and regulated by the national and regional regulations. The purpose behind the packaging is to protect the product at the time of transportation and maintain its quality by protecting them from deterioration well as provide convenience to vendor and consumer while using it.

The global Cosmetic packaging market in 2019 was above USD 30,000 million. The market is expected to grow around a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 40,000 million by 2026.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-cosmetic-packaging-market-by-type-bottles-tubes-1150

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

Increasing demand for cosmetics for enhancing the beauty by both the genders and innovative packaging to attract the customers is driving the market growth. In the recent years, due to growing awareness about beauty and products and availability of various cleaning materials, the growing young population is demanding more for cosmetics. Major manufacturers are developing new innovative designs to attract the customers. Moreover, owing to rapid growing economy in the emerging countries, increasing per capita income and changing lifestyle is creating awareness about cosmetics products. Additionally, increasing use of internet in the rural as well as urban areas also provides information about how to use the product to enhance beauty. These factors may drive the cosmetic market growth, in turn; it can propel the growth of cosmetic packaging market in the future years. However, fluctuating prices of the raw material required for the packaging of cosmetics may impede the market growth. Conversely, increasing availability of the online channels is increasing the sale the cosmetic products. Furthermore, introduction of eco-friendly and sustainable material for packaging, innovations in the design, labeling and finishing of cosmetic products may create lucrative opportunities in the market.

By type segmentation, the bottle category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global cosmetic packaging market attributed to the increasing demand for bottles by hair care and personal care manufacturers. The bottles are used in cosmetic products including body wash, lotions, conditioners, shampoos, etc. bottle can be customized according to the requirement.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-cosmetic-packaging-market-by-type-bottles-tubes-1150

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

On the basis of material type segment, the plastic category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to growing demand for plastics due to its features such as it is lightweight and cost-effective. It is non-breakable and can be used as in the form of plastic bottle, containers, and jars in various cosmetic industries.

By application analysis, the skin care category was accounted for largest market share in 2019 and it is expected to grow during the forthcoming years owing to increasing demand for skin care products. Introduction of innovative skin care products such as anti-aging cream, anti-wrinkle cream may drive the market growth.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-cosmetic-packaging-market-by-type-bottles-tubes-1150

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

By geography, in 2019, the North America dominated the market for the cosmetic packaging owing to increasing number of beauty product users and large availability of the cosmetic products in this region.

Top key players operating in the market are AVON Products Inc., L'oréal Group, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Alticor Inc., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Group, Silgan Holding Inc., A Packaging Systems Llc., Bosch Packaging Technology, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., Marchesini Group S.P.A., Wenzou Rigao Packing Machine Co. Ltd., Amcor Ltd., HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Group, and others.

This report segments the Cosmetic packaging market as follows:

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Bottles

Tubes

Jars & Containers

Roller Balls

Pen Types

Sticks

Caps & Closures

Pumps & Dispensers

Others

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: By Material Segmentation Analysis

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper

Others

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: By Material Segmentation Analysis

Hair Care

Nail Care

Skin Care

Make-Up

Other

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com