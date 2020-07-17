Coronavirus - Seychelles : Department of Foreign Affairs receives medical supplies

The Indian High Commissioner General Dalbir Singh Suhag and the Indian Association of Seychelles have today donated some useful medical items to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a short ceremony held at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and the Blue Economy, Ambassador Barry Faure welcomed and thanked the Indian High Commissioner and the chairperson of the Indian Association of Seychelles, Mr. Jamshed Pardiwalla for their donation. “We have in India a formidable partner and the COVID-19 pandemic is just another illustration of how friends like India have come to the support of Seychelles and for that we are truly grateful”.

“As formidable partners, it is our pleasure to be able to support the Department during this time of COVID-19”, reciprocated the High Commissioner. He further added that the High Commission and the Indian Association will continue to donate such supplies to help the government and the people of Seychelles in the fight against COVID-19.

The medical equipment donated comprise 300 washable masks, one blood pressure machine, one glucometer and one infrared thermometer.

On a parting note Mr. Pardiwalla added that “the Indian Association will continue to work with the people of Seychelles and see to it what their needs are especially in this COVID time. All we can pray for is God bless Seychelles”.

Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Ashwin Bhaskaran, First Secretary at the Indian High Commission, members of the Indian Association and DFA senior officials.