Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,297 in the last 365 days.

DSP Group Inc.’s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group® Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), will release its earnings results for the second quarter of 2020 on July 30th, 2020 before market opens. The company would like to invite you to participate in a conference call at 8:30 AM ET. DSP Group’s management team will comment on the financial results and press release and be available to answer questions.

Investors may access the conference call by dialing +1 877 8709135 (domestic US) or +44 (0) 2071 928338 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time. The password is 5493607. A replay of the conference call will be available for a week following the call. To listen to the session, please dial +1 (917) 677-7532, domestically or +44 (0) 3333009785, internationally and enter the company access code: 5493607#

The call will be available as a live Webcast on the Investor Relations section of DSP Group’s website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mjjkf9nc

About DSP Group
DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future, the result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that is enabling our customers to develop a new wave of products that bring enhanced user experiences through innovation like conversation technology. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice controlled smart devices. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact:
Tali Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, Work: 1-408-240-6826, tali.chen@dspg.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

DSP Group Inc.’s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.