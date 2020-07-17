President appoints new Secretary of State for Agriculture

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 17 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed on Thursday João Manuel Bartolomeu da Cunha Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock. ,

According to a note released by the President’s Civil Affaiirs Office, the new official takes over from José Carlos Lopes da Silva Bettencourt, who was fired from the post at his request.

João Manuel Bartolomeu da Cunha was Executive Director of the Development Bank of Angola (BDA), a position from which he was dismissed by the Angolan Head of State, also Thursday.