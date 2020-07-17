Case study: Civil society and multi-level health advocacy in the Global Financing Facility

Wemos and other members of the Global Financing Facility (GFF) civil society coordinating group, hosted by PMNCH, elaborate on how multilevel civil society advocacy seeks to influence the GFF at different levels. The case study highlights several aspects of the work done at national and global levels, including how: civil society organizations engage with each other through networks to enable mutual learning; undertake joint advocacy that reflects local experiences; and ensure space for civil society in the multi-level processes of the GFF.

The study underlines the importance of having networks at multiple levels for sharing information, resources, diversity, capacity development, learning, and legitimacy through the representation of a broad group of constituencies. Furthermore, the case study analyses the challenges that come with this inclusive way of working, the areas where more support is needed for greater representation of Southern-based organizations, and the challenges on reaching alignment at global and local levels.

Download the case study here and other stories of influencing networks.