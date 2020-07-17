global 3d printed composite materials market to reach $ 628.5 million by 2028

Global 3D Printed Composite Materials Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 27.3% in terms of value from 2021 to 2028.In terms of volume, the global 3D printing composite materials market is about to touch 8,545.7 MT by 2028.North America and Western Europe region captured near about two third of the global 3D printing composites materials market in 2019.

The Global 3D Pinted Composites Materials Market Size is estimated to be USD 91.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 628.5 million by 2028. In terms of volume, the global 3D printing composite materials market is about to touch 8,545.7 MT by 2028.

3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) is still at a very nascent stage in the composites industry, however the technology possesses huge opportunities in most of the industry verticals including aerospace & defense, healthcare, and automotive end-use industry. The technology offers several benefits over existing processes, such as lower part cycle time, efficient part manufacturing, ability to create variable geometries, reduction in waste, no need for expensive tools, and compatibility with all possible material combinations.

The aerospace & defence industry is one of the early adopters of the 3D printed composite materials. The technology is highly useful for producing complex parts. It provides designers the advantage of creating the best parts with reduced cost and production feasibility. 3D printing technology is transforming the manufacturing process in the automotive industry. The technology has helped the industry in making more complex and lighter structures at the optimized costs. Many Formula 1, supercars, and concept cars are using 3D-printed parts. Besides to this, 3D printing technology has been creating an enormous opportunity for the healthcare industry. Multiple sectors within the healthcare industry are benefiting from 3D printing, including orthopaedics and dental that lead to create better-performing medical devices.

3D Printing Composites Materials Market, by Composite Type:

Based on composite, 3D printed composite materials market segmented into carbon fiber composites, glass fiber composites, and aramid & graphene fiber composites. Among these, carbon fiber composites accounted for the largest share of more than half of the global 3D printed composite materials market, by composite in 2019.

3D Printing Composites Materials Market, by Technology:

Based on technology, 3D printed composite materials market segmented into material extrusion technology, powder bed infusion, and others. Out of which, material extrusion technology accounted for the largest share of more than 55.0% of the global 3D printed composite materials market, by technology in 2019.

3D Printing Composites Materials Market, by End User:

On the basis of end users, the 3D printed composite materials market is bifurcated into aerospace & defence, automotive, healthcare, and others. Amongst these end users, aerospace & defence accounted for near about half of the global 3D printed composite materials market in 2019.

3D Printing Composites Materials Market, by Region:

Based on region, global 3D printed composite materials market segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of World. North America and Western Europe region captured near about two third of the global 3D printing composites materials market in 2019. In North America, US is the leading market which is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of 3D printed parts in aerospace industry and 3D printed implants in healthcare sector. In Western Europe, the growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing adoption of 3D printing in healthcare sector and investments from leading aircraft engine supplier companies in 3D printing. Also, the rise in the volume of passenger travel by air has made commercial aviation companies increase their fleet, consequently boosting the demand for 3D-printed composite materials.

Some major findings of the global 3D printing composites materials market report include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with the country specific market analysis up to 27 countries

In-depth global 3D printing composites market analysis by composite type, technology, end users, and regions with analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Major key market players operating in global 3D printing composite materials market that include are 3D Systems Corporation, Markforged Inc., Stratasys Ltd, Arevo Labs Inc., Cincinnati Incorporated, Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., CRP Technology, 3DXtech, TREED Filaments, Black Magic 3D, EOS, Prodways, EnvisionTEC, DWS Systems, 3DFortify Inc.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players along with their major investments in last five years

Micro, Macro analysis factor analysis across the regions along with the drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, guidelines and regulations that are prevailing in the global 3D printing composite materials market

In depth Porter’s, value chain and Porters analysis of the market

Browse key industry insights spread across 179 pages with 148 market data tables and 120 figures & charts from the report, “3D Printed Composite Materials Market, By End User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), By Composite Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Aramid and Graphene Fiber Composites), By Technology Type (Material Extrusion Technology, Fusion Bed Infusion, Others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)’ in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

