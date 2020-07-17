Coronavirus - South Africa: Employment and Labour confirms closure of Bethal offices in Mpumalanga due to officials testing positive for Coronavirus Covid-19

The Department of Employment and Labour in Mpumalanga has today temporarily closed its Bethal Local Office due to a positive case of Covid-19, and having been in close contact with six other officials.

According to Chief Director Provincial Operations, Ms Mazibuko, the official displayed symptoms associated with Covid-19 and consulted her doctor on 07 July 2020. The results came back on the 15 July 2020 confirming that the official tested positive. The official has been in close contact with other six staff members from various sub-sections due to work-related activities. This, in turn, has led to a high number of officials having to take time off work for mandatory quarantine.

Director-General of the department has previously stated that the safety of staff remains paramount. “Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," said Mr Lamati.

The office will be closed from the today, 16 July 2020 to 17 July 2020 for necessary decontamination of the office to take place.

The office will reopen on Monday, 20 July 2020.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour