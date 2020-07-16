Governor Abbott Announces Surge Of Department Of Defense Resources To The Valley

July 15, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Department of Defense (DOD) will surge resources to the Rio Grande Valley to help combat COVID-19. The DOD will send a U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force (UAMTF) to provide medical and support professionals needed in Rio Grande Valley hospitals.

Additionally, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating with local officials to identify alternate sites, such as area hotels, and contract medical staff to care for and house patients that are recovering from COVID-19. This will ensure additional hospital capacity in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

"As the State of Texas mitigates the spread of COVID-19, we are continuing to work closely with our local and federal partners to identify outbreaks and provide our communities with the resources they need to keep Texans safe," said Governor Abbott. "I am grateful to our federal partners at the Department of Defense for sending these teams to the Valley and working within the community to protect public health and combat this virus. These teams, coupled with our newly established partnership with local hotels, will aid in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure adequate hospital capacity in the Valley."

Additional DOD teams are prepared to support the state and will be announced as teams are assigned.