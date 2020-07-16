Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its second-quarter results on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The news release will provide consolidated second-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus’s website, cenovus.com.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The conference call webcast link will be available at cenovus.com or via the following URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1332505&tp_key=c7b7514b25

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

CENOVUS CONTACTS:  
   
Investor Relations
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711 		Media
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751

