BIGG Digital Assets Inc. is First to Announce Routing of Funds from Twitter Hack to Known Exchanges

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is the first to announce routing of funds from yesterday’s Twitter hack to known exchanges.



Some of the funds fraudulently obtained yesterday as part of a Twitter scam and hack involving several high profile Twitter accounts, including those of Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Justin Sun, Binance, Coinbase and more, have seemingly been transferred to an address possibly linked to the hack, split and then sent to a few different “Know Your Customer” (KYC) regulated exchanges.

Funds (approximately USD$13K~) were noted as having gone to the Luno Exchange in the UK, while a smaller amount was traced to an exchange in India.

Other splits of the pilfered Bitcoin (BTC) included an original amount valued at USD$7,007 that was divided almost equally between two other wallets.

A third transaction comprised a nominal amount of BTC valued at USD$9.99 that moved through an address possibly held by Binance.

(Transaction ID: ca8a6ac971b25d34598b4c241e51b80982f11229bccd6b9fd24a96bc41062986)

Remaining funds from the splits are currently being held in addresses 37jiyhZ1xe8pQn8zfQg55x4cmKPUHfSrV4, 3JkFd23hsNqTACyaPL7EtNTegY6s23voA4 and bc1qy53m65dz7c472dtrgs2snp724asvpcnf6pwy8m.

To see the flow of BTC/funds tracked by our QLUE service please visit: https://lnkd.in/ekQYM_p

OXT Research appears to confirm the findings above in an article featured on Coindesk.

Although the denominations are small, these represent a trail that could be used to track, trace and unmask the identity of the hackers. On several occasions, BIG has witnessed that the smallest of BTC amounts sent to an address can be a point of failure for hackers. In this instance, it appears that the hackers may have made a fatal error in hiding their trail.

Blockchain Intelligence Group has been in communication with the FBI regarding this case and our investigation results.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

