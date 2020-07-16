LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Lakeland, Florida

/EIN News/ -- LAKELAND, Fla., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Lakeland market, Kensington View , offering an array of high-quality, affordable new homes.



“We are excited to give Lakeland area homebuyers the option to own an affordable new home at Kensington View,” said Joseph Boyd, Vice President of Operations for LGI Homes’ Florida Division. “This incredible community will offer what so many customers are looking for – more space to spread out.”

Located off US-17 in Winter Haven, Kensington View provides homeowners with convenient access to some of Florida’s best attractions such as Legoland® Florida Resort and Dinosaur World Theme Park. For entertainment even closer to home, the construction of a community park, picnic pavilion and a children’s playground will be complete in late 2020. In addition, residents of Kensington View can enjoy the open green space areas, as well as the walking paths found within the neighborhood.

At Kensington View, LGI Homes is constructing an assortment of spacious, single-story homes ranging from three to four bedrooms with two bathrooms. These single-family homes will span from just over 1,200 square feet and up to 1,850 square feet. Each of these new homes is equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, showcasing a variety of premier features that today’s homebuyers are searching for. Energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, a USB outlet and 36” upper-wood cabinets with crown molding are just a few features that complete the chef-ready kitchen. Other incredible upgrades include professional front yard landscaping, a programmable thermostat and a finished garage with a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener.

Homes at this community start in the low-$200s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Kensington View information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. For more information on these new homes or to schedule an appointment, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 694-1897 ext 742.



About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cf6b5db-70fc-4bfa-85fe-bddae56f9fd4