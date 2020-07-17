Betcris Becomes The Official Wagering Partner of MLB in Latin America
With the start of the new season, Betcris and MLB announced a multi-year international partnership in Latin America.SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betcris today announced a new multi-year international partnership with Major League Baseball in Latin America. As the Official Wagering Partner of MLB in Latin America, Betcris receives access to Official MLB Data, league marks, and logos for its website and other wagering platforms, including a free-to-play mobile app that is currently under development by Betcris. Additionally, international broadcasts of MLB Jewel Events and Postseason match-ups will feature marketing and advertising of Betcris in Latin American countries and territories where the company is licensed and regulated. Betcris and MLB will also collaborate on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of MLB games.
“Partnering with MLB gives us a great competitive edge and reflects the dedicated efforts we have undertaken to be a leader in sports gaming,” said Betcris CEO JD Duarte. “This partnership will strengthen Betcris’ position in the gaming industry by allowing us to cover all the action in the field and it could not come at a better time. We share a vision with MLB to deliver fun and exciting content to our audiences and that starts with the 2020 season.”
“Some of MLB’s most loyal fans reside in Latin America, so it was important to partner with the right gaming operator in the region to engage those passionate fans and also help us reach new audiences,” said Kenny Gersh, Executive Vice President of Gaming and New Business Ventures at Major League Baseball. Gersh added, “Betcris has taken great strides in recent years to listen to their users and continually offer great services and we believe their experience will only further elevate the engagement opportunities for our Latin American fans.”
MLB Summer Camp is underway and Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, when the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals lead off against the New York Yankees. For more information and schedule details, visit MLB.com.
