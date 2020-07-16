Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary Brouillette and Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Hold Press Briefing Call On U.S.–India Strategic Energy Partnership Ministerial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, July 17, 2020, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will hold a press briefing following the Virtual U.S.–India Strategic Energy Partnership Ministerial. Secretary Brouillette and Minister Pradhan will discuss the outcome of the Ministerial and highlight the growing bilateral partnership in energy between India and the United States. 

The U.S.–India Strategic Energy Partnership was launched at the direction of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi to further opportunities for cooperation on energy development and trade.

Due to the limited number of conference lines, RSVPs are first come, first served. Media interested in covering the virtual Ministerial must RSVP to Shaylyn.hynes@hq.doe.gov and Miki.carver@hq.doe.gov for more information. 

WHO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan
WHAT: U.S.–India Strategic Energy Partnership Ministerial
WHERE: Please RSVP to receive call-in information
WHEN Friday, July 17, 10:15 AM EDT

 

Secretary Brouillette and Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Hold Press Briefing Call On U.S.–India Strategic Energy Partnership Ministerial

