Secretary Brouillette and Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Hold Press Briefing Call On U.S.–India Strategic Energy Partnership Ministerial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, July 17, 2020, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will hold a press briefing following the Virtual U.S.–India Strategic Energy Partnership Ministerial. Secretary Brouillette and Minister Pradhan will discuss the outcome of the Ministerial and highlight the growing bilateral partnership in energy between India and the United States.

The U.S.–India Strategic Energy Partnership was launched at the direction of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi to further opportunities for cooperation on energy development and trade.

