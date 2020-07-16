Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JUSTICE COURT JUDGE PRO TEMPORE VACANCY ANNOUNCED

Posted: July 16, 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah—Applications are being accepted for justice court judges pro tempore. This position is considered voluntary without compensation. The judge pro tempore will oversee the small claims cases for the Salt Lake City Justice Court.

To be considered for this position, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have been admitted to the practice of law in Utah for a minimum of four years.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. A small claims judge pro tempore application must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). For application information, contact Amy Hernandez at (801) 578-3809 or by email at amymh@utcourts.gov. For scheduling and other court-specific information, contact Tammy Shelton at Tammy.Shelton@slcgov.com.

The deadline for applications is Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 5 p.m. and should be emailed to amymh@utcourts.gov. If appointed, a judge pro tempore assigned small claims cases shall complete a small claims orientation program within one year after appointment and thereafter complete at least three hours of small claims education annually.

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE PRO TEMPORE VACANCY ANNOUNCED

