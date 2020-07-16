For Immediate Release: July 16, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic:

At 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, the FDA will close its COVID-19 Industry Hotline. To meet current needs, the FDA is providing support for industry and laboratory questions about COVID-19 and medical devices through this directory Contacts for Medical Devices During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

FDA’s MedWatch Alert webpage on safety and reported adverse events includes information on the latest recalls of several hand sanitizers due to potential methanol contamination.

Testing updates: To date, the FDA has currently authorized 182 tests under EUAs; these include 151 molecular tests, 29 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.



The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

###

Inquiries

Related Information