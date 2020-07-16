Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s “2Q20 quiet period”

/EIN News/ -- Lima, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, July 16th, 2020 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) announces that in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company will start the quiet period for 2Q20’s earnings release on July Thursday 23th. This period will end on the date of the release, August Thursday 6th. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.







Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.





