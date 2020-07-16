Brookfield Renewable Announces Record Date for Unit Split of Brookfield Renewable Corporation

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, News, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (“Brookfield Renewable” or “BEP”) (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN) today announced that it has set July 27, 2020 as the record date for the previously announced special distribution of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”) of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (“BEPC”). From an economic and accounting perspective, the special distribution will be analogous to a unit split as it does not result in any underlying change to aggregate cash flows or net asset value except for the adjustment for the aggregate number of units/shares outstanding.



On July 30, 2020, the holders of BEP’s limited partnership units (“BEP units”) of record as of July 27, 2020 will receive one (1) Share of BEPC for every four (4) BEP units held, or 0.25 Shares for each BEP unit. The Shares will be structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to BEP units, including identical distributions, and each Share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BEP unit at any time. The Shares will provide investors with the equivalent economic exposure to BEP but through a traditional corporate structure.

The timing of the special distribution will help facilitate the pending merger of TerraForm Power, Inc. (“TerraForm Power”) into Brookfield Renewable (the “TERP acquisition”), which is expected to close on or about July 31, 20201, as TerraForm Power stockholders are being offered the right to receive BEPC Shares as consideration in the TERP acquisition. Stockholders of TerraForm Power will not participate in the special distribution.

“BEPC Shares will provide investors greater flexibility to invest in Brookfield Renewable’s globally-diverse portfolio of renewable assets,” said Sachin Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Renewable. “This positions us well to continue attracting new investors to our high-quality renewable power portfolio.”

BEPC has received conditional approval to list the Shares on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol BEPC. Listing of the Shares on the NYSE and the TSX is subject to BEPC fulfilling all of the requirements of the NYSE and the TSX, respectively.

BEP and BEPC have filed a final prospectus in respect of the special distribution of the Shares, and the registration statement relating to the special distribution has been declared effective.

BEP unitholders will receive a cash payment in lieu of any fractional interests in a Share. Brookfield Renewable will use the five-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares immediately following the special distribution to determine the value of any fractional interests in a Share.

Holders of the Shares will be entitled to dividends as and when they are declared by the Board of Directors of BEPC. It is anticipated that BEPC’s dividend policy will be to declare and pay dividends on the Shares at the same time and in the same amount per Share as distributions are declared and paid on a BEP unit. This dividend policy has been set to provide holders of the Shares with an economic return equivalent to holders of BEP units. Regarding distributions on the BEP units and dividends on the Shares, BEP unitholders and holders of the Shares should note the following:

Following completion of the special distribution and subject to Board approval, the regular quarterly distribution received on BEP units and Shares going forward will be $0.4340 per BEP unit/Share. As a result, the aggregate distribution received by a holder on its BEP units and Shares (assuming the securities are retained) will be the same as the holder would have received if the special distribution had not occurred





BEPC anticipates that its first quarterly dividend of $0.4340 will be paid on September 30, 2020 to holders of record as of August 31, 2020, subject to Board approval

The NYSE and the TSX will both implement “when-issued” and “due bill” trading commencing July 24, 2020 and ending at the close of business on July 29, 2020. During this time period, these designations will impact how our securities trade on both exchanges. Investors should be aware of the following features:

Trades in “BEP” and “BEP.UN” on the NYSE and TSX, respectively, will include BEP units and the entitlement to receive the Shares on July 30, 2020 (i.e., should trade on a pre-split basis)





Trades in “BEPC WI” and “BEPC” on the NYSE and TSX, respectively, will include only the entitlement to receive the Shares (i.e., should trade on a split-adjusted basis), allowing a holder to buy and sell Shares. Accordingly, trades in “BEPC WI” or “BEPC” on or after July 24, 2020 allow a person to trade the entitlement to receive the Shares without trading any BEP units he or she may hold. BEPC expects “when-issued” trades of Shares to settle two (2) business days after completion of the special distribution





Trades in “BEP WI” and “BEP.W” on the NYSE and TSX, respectively, will include BEP units only (i.e., should trade on a split-adjusted basis), allowing a holder to sell BEP units post-split without concurrently selling the entitlement to receive the Shares on July 30, 2020. Accordingly, trades in “BEP WI” or “BEP.W” on or after July 24, 2020 allow a person to trade BEP units without trading any right to receive any Shares pursuant to the special distribution.

Beginning on July 30, 2020, BEPC and BEP will trade under their respective symbols on both exchanges.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a 14,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Brookfield Renewable Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bep.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

