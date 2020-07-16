CB2 Insights Addresses Massive Healthcare Gap in Florida with its Skylight Direct Primary Care Membership

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), announces today, that its Skylight Health Direct Primary Care service will now be available for patients in Florida who have lost healthcare coverage due to job losses during the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Skylight Health (“Skylight”) is a Direct Primary Care (“DPC”) that provides unlimited telehealth access for patients seeking urgent and primary care services starting at $16.50 a month ($199/year);

Florida is among 5 US States that have seen a dramatic increase in over 5.4 million American uninsured-laid-off workers since the Pandemic started in February 2020; nearly 40% higher than the record set during the recession of 2008/2009;

Florida broke the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in positive cases;

Skylight’s DPC model will aim to fill the gap in care for millions of Florida residents who have lost access to healthcare services.

Skylight DPC is an open membership platform for any American seeking access to affordable and integrative healthcare. Patients can subscribe easily by visiting https://skylight.health and signing up for an annual membership. Alternatively, patients can call 844-644-8880 to speak with a live patient care representative who can assist them with their registration. Patients of the DPC model get access to same or next day care from licensed healthcare providers across a variety of acute, chronic and mental health services including urgent and primary care. The program is offered via virtual telemedicine making it easy for patients to connect from the convenience of their home, minimizing exposure and risk to contracting the virus. In addition to Florida, the program is currently live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

A July 2020 study released by Families USA identifies that 25% of nonelderly adults in Florida are uninsured. Further, increases in uninsured rates are happening during the country’s worst public health crisis in more than a century. There has not been any COVID-19 legislation signed into law which attempts at restoring or preserving comprehensive health insurance. Florida is one of the 13 states that did not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, which is the public health insurance program that provides coverage to low-income families or individuals. A link to the study can be found here .

“We are trying to solve a crucial need in what seems to be a growing concern that increased job loss will lead to more individuals and families losing access to insured healthcare. The costs in some cases for individuals can be upwards of $11,000 a year for an individual and higher for families. Lack of affordable access can cause a ripple effect that may eventually lead to overburdening the hospitals and the health system. Establishing the infrastructure over the last few months for our DPC model at affordable price points, allows us to play a part in closing this gap. In an ideal world everyone has access to care. We are doing our part to help,” said Prad Sekar, CEO, CB2 Insights.

Skylight DPC will be effective immediately for residents in Florida. Patients looking to register or learn more can visit https://skylight.health or call 844-644-8880 to speak with a live patient care representative.

Skylight Health is a Direct Primary Care service and is not a health plan. Members are encouraged to obtain a low cost high-deductible health plan or other coverage in the case of emergencies or large medical expenses.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII OCT:CBIIF) CB2 Insights is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. Our mission to improve the lives of patients through the prevention and treatment of health conditions and using proprietary technology to monitor, assess, and generate insights to help improve patient outcomes. The Company works primarily to roster and treat patients who are seeking alternative treatments due to the ineffectiveness of conventional medicine, and the inability to find support through their existing care network, or in some cases, inability to access a primary care network. Medical services offered by the Company are defined as Integrative medicine, where we work to understand the real world evidence for the safety, impact and effectiveness of medical treatments including plant based medicines that often lack sufficient research and therefore adoption by conventional healthcare providers.

To support patient care and positive health outcomes, the Company is also focused on advancing safety and efficacy research surrounding alternative health treatments by monitoring and assessing Real-World Data (RWD) and providing Real-World Evidence (RWE) through our proprietary technology, data analytics, and a full service contract research organization.

The Company’s primary operations are in the United States, with application to its insights, technology and research services deployed in other International markets including Canada, United Kingdom and Colombia.

The Company’s disciplined operating model allows patients to receive access to care in a time efficient and cost-effective manner. Utilizing virtual telehealth and over 30 physical brick and mortar clinics, the Company currently treats over 100,000 patients across 12 States. Utilizing proprietary technology and data analytic platforms, the Company is able to monitor, study and assess a variety of healthcare treatments and products for the safety, efficacy and effectiveness. The Company believes it is well positioned to be the research and technology partner of choice for multiple stakeholders including Big Pharma, Life Sciences, Regulatory Bodies and Payors within the traditional and integrative medical industry.

