Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation Makes $2 Million Transformational Investment in The Sanneh Foundation

Historic Investment in Health Equity

/EIN News/ -- ST. PAUL, Minn., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sanneh Foundation (Sanneh) announces that the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation has awarded a $2M transformational grant to further Sanneh’s Lead the Way Campaign to improve the physical infrastructure of the Conway Community Center for the youth and families of St. Paul’s East Side. The Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation recognizes the essential need to address educational and health disparities and the need for equitable access to programs and services that impact community well-being.



“Delta Dental of Minnesota and the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation have been major supporters of our free week-long community camps for the last five years, and during that time have helped us provide inclusive physical activity for over 20,000 diverse youth,” said Tony Sanneh, Founder and CEO of The Sanneh Foundation. “This incredible support comes at a time when leading the way to transformative change requires major investments. This $2M grant reflects the urgency of this moment and the need to address community health as a combination of factors that includes community centers, education, food and economic stability.”

Sanneh, who was nationally recognized in 2018 as a winner of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) Sports Award for inspiring healthier communities, will leverage this investment to help realize the capital improvements that will transform Conway into a community center which addresses the entire range of social determinants that affect community health.

“We are honored to partner with The Sanneh Foundation and make this transformational investment in The Conway Community Center,” said Kimberly Price, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation Board Chair. “We are committed to enriching our community by providing opportunities to learn, grow and succeed. We look forward to the continued development of the Community Center.”

About The Sanneh Foundation: The Sanneh Foundation (Sanneh) is a Saint Paul, Minnesota based 501(c)3 created to serve the holistic youth development needs of the increasingly diverse state of Minnesota. Sanneh’s mission is to empower youth by supporting and promoting educational attainment through in-school and after-school support, improve lives by providing programs that strengthen physical health and social and emotional development, and unite communities by advancing diversity, equity, and community well-being. For more information, visit www.thesannehfoundation.org .

About the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation

In 2009, Delta Dental of Minnesota’s parent sold a company and established the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation with the proceeds. Since its inception, the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation has worked to expand access to oral health, overall health, and address health disparities by investing in programs and organizations that provide care to Minnesota’s underserved populations and those in need. For more information, visit www.deltadentalmn.org/delta-dental-of-minnesota-foundation .