The All-New 2021 Wakesetter 23 LSV

/EIN News/ -- LOUDON, Tenn., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats™, the global leader in towboat sales, has announced the release of its all-new Wakesetter 23 LSV. The legendary 23 LSV is the best-selling towboat of all time because it undeniably delivers on everything a family needs for a memory-making day on the water in a size class that perfectly balances performance, space and agility—all in a sleek traditional bow form that effortlessly cuts through chop in rough water. For 2021, the iconic 23 LSV is new and better than ever with some significant changes you will immediately appreciate. New design features like a transom walk-over, completely reconfigured interior, inspired billet accents, a custom-tuned Wet Sounds sound system, and double the hull graphic color options for more customization than ever before.



“The 2021 23 LSV’s blend of luxury and enhanced performance along with cutting edge features and a bold new look make this the best yet,” said CEO Jack Springer. “We designed a boat that not only lives up to its predecessors as the best-selling towboat of all time, but will continue to advance that legacy due to its customer-centric design.”

Versatility-- Malibu focuses much of our efforts on versatility with all of our boats, but no boat epitomizes it more than the 23 LSV. The 23 LSV’s proven versatility is one of the big reasons for its popularity. Choose between two running surfaces to tailor the 23 LSV to the way your family boats. Opt for the Diamond Multi-Sport Hull to get a running surface that favors water skiing while still accommodating wakeboarders and surfers alike, or choose the Wake Plus Hull for core board sports and play all summer on the effortless wakes and waves the Malibu name was built on. Either way, you get the same Wakesetter luxury fused with cutting-edge technology inside.

Continuing the theme of versatility, the all-new 23 LSV offers the family favorite Multi-View Wake Bench™, a seating innovation that takes your 23 from wraparound lounge to wake-facing seating to dining room in seconds, which means your passengers can go from cheering on a surf set to relaxing for a sundown cruise in no time. Standard on the 23 LSV is the brand-new 2021 G5 tower that stows gear and tows riders with an elevated look and offers an even lower-folding function for improved clearance. And for those really warm climates, opt for Cool Touch Vinyl in multiple color choices so everyone can stretch out in the wraparound lounge and spacious bow without heating up. All this luxury, convenience and tech adds up to the 23 LSV’s passengers being the luckiest crew on the lake.

The 23 LSV puts the captain in command with full control over the boat’s next-level amenities and components, all without moving from the deluxe helm seat. Dive into the dual touch screens on the user-friendly mOS operating system in the Malibu Command Center™ to tailor the mood lighting, keep an eye on things with the forward- and rear-facing cameras. The MaxBallast™ L-Shaped Tanks with eMLS High Flo Pumps, which are new for 2021, fill in a fraction of the time so you spend less time prepping and more time riding. When a rider falls, the 23 LSV takes convenience to the next level with Stern Turn™ an available rear thruster that boosts the back of the boat in either direction for quicker pickups and tricky docking situations.

Powering the all-new 2021 Wakesetter 23 LSV is the best engine line in the history of watersports: Malibu Monsoon engines. The Monsoon line consists of the standard Malibu Monsoon M5Di™, the next step Malibu Monsoon M6Di™ and the top-of-the-line Malibu Monsoon™ LT4 powered by GM Marine®. Built in Malibu’s custom engine plant, the Monsoon line boasts direct-injection technology, which works along with Malibu innovations to make the quietest, highest performing, most reliable, lowest emitting engines ever seen in the watersports world. And to top it all off, the Monsoon line has class-leading fuel economy to save money at the pump.

Malibu sells more boats than anyone in the towboat industry and it’s all due to the company’s four key pillars: innovation, performance, versatility and quality. With over 39 years of design and craftsmanship experience, Malibu is the clear performance leader of the towboat market and the proof is in the company’s renowned perfect slalom and wakeboard wakes and glassy surf waves. Most importantly, quality has been Malibu’s north star since the beginning. The craftsmen and women bringing Malibu Boats from concept to completion are the best in the business, and they are supported by the latest technology and a cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure that gives them the tools to make the best inboard boats in the world.

Experience the all-new 2021 Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV by visiting your local dealer to get out on the water or build your custom 2021 23 LSV at malibuboats.com. You will find that The Truth Is On The Water®. #thetruthisonthewater

2021 Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV Specifications

Length: 23 Feet / 7 M

Beam: 102 Inches / 2.6 M

Seating Capacity: 15 Friends and Family

Weight: 5,200 lbs / 2359 kg

Engine: Powerful, Reliable, Quiet and Clean - Malibu Monsoon M5Di, M6Di or LT4 Powered by GM Marine

Fuel Capacity: 65 G / 246 L

Ballast Capacity: 2,750 LBS / 1,247 KG

Effective Ballast with Wedge Deployed: 4,250 LBS / 1,928 KG

Wake and Wave Creation: Mind Blowing

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , or www.pursuitboats.com .

