Traidmarc is preparing his album The Epilogue for release in October
The hip hop artist will release a studio album.
Even people who don’t necessarily listen to hip hop appreciate the music that I release because it speaks the truth. The tunes may be catchy, but there is depth to them that you can pick up on.”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traidmarc is currently working on releasing his studio album The Epilogue and it is due for release in October. The hip hop artist currently has two singles released, Big Fish and Black Jeff, which have taken the charts by storm. He has recently released a song and music video for his song Cold World, which is dedicated to George Floyd, who was killed in Minnesota by the police.
— Traidmarc, Hip Hop Artist
Traidmarc’s style is influenced by artists such as Tupac, and he lives by the famous quote by Tupac: "I’m not saying I’m gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world." This is exactly what Traidmarc is seeking to do because he was inspired by Tupac in 1996. Most of the lyrics that you’d hear on his songs are inspired by real-life situations, the injustice of racism, and the hierarchy of society. Traidmarc has stated, “My story is one of redemption through hard work, relentless commitment, and a pure desire to be the best version of myself that I can now be.”
Traidmarc recently spoke about the excitement of his new album in the making and that it is estimated to be released on time for his birthday. “There will be some material that will blow your mind. I am really excited to release my album this October that coincides with the beginning of Scorpio season, which is my star sign.” Just like Traidmarc, other rappers such as Joyner Lucas, J Cole and Logic stand out as musicians by conveying strong messages that they preach through their music. Traidmarc is also known to be kind to his followers and has recently given away $50,000 cash to a lucky winner on his Instagram account. He is known to be a huge philanthropist and is always helping people out.
The music producer and rapper was born in West Africa, Nigeria, and has always been into music from a young age. He then moved to Blackheath, Greenwich in the United Kingdom with his family, where he focused on making music in the garage of the family home. In the year 2000, Traidmarc was momentarily dead for a couple of hours in hospital, after being in a horrible car crash. This changed his perspective and motivated him to pursue his career in music. Traidmarc has always made a constant comeback in his life and always remains positive, no matter what obstacles he faces. He eventually moved to Australia in 2009, in order to pursue different opportunities in the music industry and in education.
His first official single release was in 2011 with the song Come Dance With Me which broke the internet with over a million views, hits, and clicks, in the space of 24 hours. Traidmarc eventually became a global sensation and in 2013 he released his single Got My Eyes On You. He has also obtained a degree in Media whilst he was in Australia, for he has always believed that education is the key to success. Traidmarc went quiet for a while, but made a huge return in 2019 and eventually released his current singles that are trending. The artist Jadakiss gave a shout out to Traidmarc on the song Big Fish, as a form of appreciation. His songs have not only made a huge hit in the charts, but they have been trending online too.
His music is currently available on all platforms such as Tik Tok, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play Music and Pandora. Traidmarc said, “Even people who don’t necessarily listen to hip hop appreciate the music that I release because it speaks the truth. The tunes may be catchy, but there is depth to them that you can pick up on.” His record label Traid Music Group wants to have every human being on the face of the earth entertained: "We believe music is a powerful force that is capable of transforming lives by creating unforgettable experiences for the listener.” Traidmarc will surprise us with his upcoming studio album; it’ll entertain us, open our eyes and be the ultimate music therapy that we will need for this year.
