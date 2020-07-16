Waste to Energy, Tire Pyrolysis & Plastic Gasification Plant Tour Updates During COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc ("Klean") is pleased to announce that over the past 7 months not a single case of COVID-19 has been encountered within our operations globally. Klean Industries has an unwavering commitment to provide the information, guidance and resources to support our customers and employees alike during the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). We remain available and fully able to support ongoing business needs, while also safeguarding the health of our employees while we continue to follow local government guidelines at all our locations.



While the situation remains very fluid, we are here to partner with you in duty of care for your employees as well as your business operations. Our goal is to help you drive resiliency and reduce exposure related to the spread of COVID-19. Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been closely monitoring the situation and are following guidelines from the World Health Organization and local authorities where we have our operations. In response to government-imposed travel restrictions and emergency protocols being introduced worldwide, we have implemented extraordinary measures to safeguard our people and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our operations. We encourage organizations to seek guidance from local public health organizations, local government entities and the World Health Organization (WHO) for the latest information about how your region could be impacted and to continue monitoring these sources as the situation evolves.

We are continuing to assess the COVID-19 situation as it evolves and will take additional precautions as necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers. To support the global effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we have implemented remote working for all applicable employees and have put in place social distancing and enhanced sanitation programs at all facilities. Our technology infrastructure and business continuity measures have allowed us to fully serve you as all of our staff around the world work remotely and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future as this is going to be the new normal and a major lifestyle change for the vast majority of our office personnel. Our team is ready and available to address your specific project questions and concerns.

To protect our customers and staff, visits to our facilities and reference plants are restricted to mission critical service and support activities for our critical infrastructure partners. All non-essential visits to Klean’s corporate locations are also suspended. While we must adapt our process to this ever-changing environment and restrict visitors to our facilities, we will continue to support and work non-stop for our valued customers. We are also keeping the flow of critical spare parts available to support our project partners who need to ensure uninterrupted production during these challenging times. Our hours of operation have remained unchanged. We are fully operational and available to help with any of your equipment needs for resource recovery and the production of energy from waste.

We appreciate that many of our customers are also working remotely and to minimize exposure we encourage the use of our electronic payment systems: credit card, e-transfers, and wire payments. On behalf of the Klean Team, we wish you and your family good health. Thank you for your business and continued support. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us at 604-637-9609. or email sales@kleanindustries.com

About Klean

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean uses proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks (“rCB”) and green energy from various kinds of carbon-based wastes. Klean specializes in building projects that use thermal technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs.

For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn ~ http://www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries

YouTube ~ https://www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries

Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries

Instagram ~ @kleanindustries

Twitter ~ @KleanIndustries

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Klean Industries Inc.

Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,

Vancouver, BC,

Canada, V7Y1B3

(T) +1.604.637.9609

(T) +1.866.302.5928

(F) +1.604.637.9609

(E) sales(@)kleanindustries.com

Contact: Marc Smith