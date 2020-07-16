Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 16 July 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (645,591), deaths (14,067), and recoveries (335,831) by region:
Central (41,175 cases; 840 deaths; 23,889 recoveries): Burundi (269; 1; 207), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,362; 53; 1,261), Chad (885; 75; 799), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,199; 193; 4,248), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,121; 46; 3,664), Sao Tome & Principe (737; 14; 322)
Eastern (50,993; 1,318; 27,017): Comoros (321; 7; 302), Djibouti (4,985; 56; 4,765), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (8,475; 148; 4,768), Kenya (11,673; 217; 3,638), Madagascar (6,089; 53; 2,951), Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,435; 4; 752), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,083; 93; 1,425), South Sudan (2,171; 41; 1,175), Sudan (10,527; 668; 5,601), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,051; 0; 1,014)
Northern (130,391; 5,609; 58,788): Algeria (20,770; 1,040; 14,792), Egypt (84,843; 4,067; 26,135), Libya (1,589; 43; 373), Mauritania (5,446; 149; 2,501), Morocco (16,424; 260; 13,896), Tunisia (1,319; 50; 1,091)
Southern (322,070; 4,659; 164,662): Angola (576; 27; 124), Botswana (416; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,489; 20; 724), Lesotho (256; 3; 48), Malawi (2,497; 40; 795), Mozambique (1,383; 9; 380), Namibia (1,032; 2; 31), South Africa (311,049; 4,453; 160,693), Zambia (2,283; 84; 1,434), Zimbabwe (1,089; 20; 395)
Western (100,962; 1,641; 61,475): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,038; 53; 885**), Cape Verde (1,837; 19; 892), Cöte d'Ivoire (13,403; 87; 7,146), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (25,430; 139; 21,511), Guinea (6,141; 37; 4,862), Guinea-Bissau (1,927; 26; 903), Liberia (1,056; 66; 447), Mali (2,440; 121; 1,777), Niger (1,100; 69; 993), Nigeria (34,259; 760; 13,999), Senegal (8,481; 156; 5,735), Sierra Leone (1,668; 64; 1,200), Togo (740; 15; 534)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).