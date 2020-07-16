H2IQ Hour July 28: Cold and Cryo-Compressed Hydrogen Storage R&D and Applications

Join the "H2IQ Hour" on July 28 at 12 p.m. ET to learn more about cryogenic storage of hydrogen. Presented by the Department of Energy's (DOE's) Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO), this H2IQ Hour will highlight research and development (R&D) activities at DOE's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to screen, validate, and test the ability of specific materials to safely and efficiently be used with hydrogen while also undergoing large pressure cycles at cold and cryogenic temperatures.

R&D in materials for cryogenic hydrogen use is a critical piece to help unlock the full potential of the H2@Scale vision for large-scale and affordable hydrogen utilization across multiple sectors. While hydrogen's energy content is over three times greater than most fuels by weight, its energy by volume is significantly less, which makes storing it difficult. Approaches to address this challenge include liquefying hydrogen at -253°C, storing hydrogen in high-pressure gas tanks at various temperatures, or developing advanced solid and liquid state materials that bind to, contain, or absorb hydrogen.

The H2IQ Hour will cover how specific materials contribute to the performance of cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks, and highlight specific examples of how these systems are used in National Aeronautics and Space Administration applications. Attendees can expect a 45-minute live presentation, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. A recording of the H2IQ Hour will be available on the website after the event.

Register for the H2IQ Hour.