Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,374 in the last 365 days.

APTIM Hires Andrew Bata

APTIM Technical Advisor - Transportation Sector

/EIN News/ -- New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Bata has joined APTIM as a Technical Advisor in the Transportation Sector to assist with developing its transportation unit. He is a career urban transportation professional having served in various executive roles for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) where he led units for service planning, innovation, and new technology deployment. His focus is enhancing public transit by championing sophisticated customer service concepts including advanced real time information systems, “21st Century” station design features, and rolling stock design concepts that meet current passenger comfort demands and service. He is the former president and current board member of the Intelligent Transportation Society of New York and a professor of transportation at Columbia and New York Universities.

Mr. Bata has conceived and implemented a wide variety of projects that enhanced service delivery, improved operations, and radically upgraded real time information. In previous positions for the New York MTA, he was the Chief Strategic Technology Planner and the Director of Service Planning as well as chairing the Speed Policy Committee reviewing alternative policies and providing technical solutions for improved operational efficiency. In addition, he also served as Assistant Director of Planning for Metro-North Railroad, responsible for passenger and crew schedules and strategic operations planning.

APTIM, with Andrew’s leadership, will build on its long time presence in the region and capitalize on its recent successes with clients such as the Port Authority of New York / New Jersey (PANYNJ) and New York State Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR).

Attachment 

Brian Sacco
APTIM
833 862 7846
brian.sacco@aptim.com

You just read:

APTIM Hires Andrew Bata

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.