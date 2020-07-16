Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,374 in the last 365 days.

State to host public meeting by web conference on July 23 for Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk repairs funding application

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will host a public meeting by web conference on Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

DCM is seeking public comment on its application for funding of the Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk – Replacement of Decking Boards by the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant Program for the 2020-21 grant cycle.  Members of the public may join the meeting by telephone or online and may register to speak during the meeting.

Event title:  Public Meeting for Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk

Date and Time: July 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Phone:  US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 161 705 8680

Event Password: 1234

 

MEETING MATERIALS:

A project summary can be found here.

 

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public are invited to comment to the Coastal Resources Commission on this project for a minimum of sixty (60) days prior to final funding decisions.

 

If you wish to speak at the public meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on July 22, 2020. To register, please click here. Written comments will be accepted through September 13, 2020 at 5 p.m.  
Comments may be submitted via email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov (please include “Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk” in the subject line), or by mail to:

 

Division of Coastal Management

Attn: Braxton Davis

400 Commerce Avenue

Morehead City, N.C. 28557

 

Fifteen local governments and the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve within the 20 coastal counties submitted pre-applications totaling over $2.2 million in grant requests. Approximately $1 million in grant funding is available.

###

You just read:

State to host public meeting by web conference on July 23 for Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk repairs funding application

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.