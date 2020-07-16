State to host public meeting by web conference on July 23 for Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk repairs funding application
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will host a public meeting by web conference on Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m.
DCM is seeking public comment on its application for funding of the Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk – Replacement of Decking Boards by the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant Program for the 2020-21 grant cycle. Members of the public may join the meeting by telephone or online and may register to speak during the meeting.
Event title: Public Meeting for Currituck Banks Reserve Boardwalk
Date and Time: July 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 161 705 8680
Event Password: 1234
MEETING MATERIALS:
TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:
Members of the public are invited to comment to the Coastal Resources Commission on this project for a minimum of sixty (60) days prior to final funding decisions.
Division of Coastal Management
Attn: Braxton Davis
400 Commerce Avenue
Morehead City, N.C. 28557
Fifteen local governments and the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve within the 20 coastal counties submitted pre-applications totaling over $2.2 million in grant requests. Approximately $1 million in grant funding is available.
###