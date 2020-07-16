Water quality swimming notifications issued for two sound-side sites in Beaufort County

An advisory and an alert were issued against swimming today at two sound-side sites in Beaufort County. State recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

The advisory is posted at the public access to Pantego Creek at the intersection of East Main and Tooley streets in Belhaven. Test results of water samples from the site indicate a running monthly average bacteria level of 43 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water. This exceeds the state and federal standards of a running monthly average of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters, based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.

The alert is for waters at the Ragged Point swim area in the Pamlico River near Washington. Test results of water samples collected yesterday show a bacteria level of 150 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds the state and federal single-sample standard of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters for Tier 1 high-usage sites. Swimming areas are classified based on recreational use and are referred to as tiers.

Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it is not known to cause illness, scientific studies indicate that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

A sign is posted at the Pantego Creek site to notify the public of the risks of swimming in this area. The advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire Pantego Creek area. Swimming advisories affect water within 200 feet of the sign. The sign posted reads as follows:

ATTENTION SWIMMING IN THIS AREA IS NOT RECOMMENDED. BACTERIA TESTING INDICATES LEVELS OF CONTAMINATION THAT MAY BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR HEALTH. THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS WATERS WITHIN 200’ OF THIS SIGN. OFFICE OF THE STATE HEALTH DIRECTOR

State officials will test the site again next week, and they will remove the sign and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

A sign was not posted at the Pamlico River site, but public notification is required. State officials will test this site again today, and the results of the sampling will dictate further action. If the new sample also shows elevated bacteria counts, state officials will issue swimming advisory.

Recreational water quality officials sample 210 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis, from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year, when fewer people are in the water.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program, visit the program’s website , view a map of the testing sites, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.