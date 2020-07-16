IZEA Announces Launch of BrandGraph® Pulse with Slack® Integration

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced the launch of BrandGraph® Pulse. BrandGraph Pulse is a new feature that allows users to monitor the social media content mentioning any brand entity found in the platform. Powered by IZEA’s proprietary content classification engine and social content dataset, BrandGraph Pulse surfaces insights about brands and delivers daily or weekly activity digests directly to the user via a third-party messaging platform.

Slack® Integration

BrandGraph Pulse has launched with Slack integration. Slack is a leading corporate messaging platform with over 12 million daily users. The Slack integration allows BrandGraph users with Slack accounts to deliver brand updates into any Slack channel they designate. BrandGraph will automatically deliver regular updates based on the frequency settings determined by the user. The user can subscribe to an unlimited number of brands, allowing a marketer to monitor not only the brands they own, but their entire competitive landscape as that data is available within BrandGraph.

“BrandGraph Pulse with Slack integration brings a whole new level of utility to the platform,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “BrandGraph already excels as a tool for marketers to research social media trends and benchmark the performance of brands. With the Pulse functionality, we are now processing data and pushing brand insights directly into the user’s corporate messaging platform, which can be a personal or shared work channel. Rather than requiring the user to login, search, and run reports, we are programmatically surfacing notable influencers, changes in sentiment, share of voice, engagement rates and much more. BrandGraph Pulse delivers actionable brand insights on autopilot.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

