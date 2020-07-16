Novus Health and HealthCare 365 Form Strategic Partnership to Provide High Touch Health Services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Care Services International, operating as Novus Health (“Novus”), is pleased to announce that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with HealthCare365 (“HC365”), forming a strategic partnership to enhance their existing digital and human health navigation services.



Collaboration on the development of innovative new services has already begun and Novus intends to roll out a robust Chronic Disease Management offering to existing and new clients in the coming weeks.

According to research conducted by the World Health Organization, asthma, a prevalent chronic condition, affects more than 339 million people worldwide and remains the most common chronic disease among children. Although incurable, effective management of chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes, alongside medical support, can help those affected better understand their condition and adjust habits to improve their quality of life. Empowering individuals with educational, engaging and supportive tools and resources can help them manage their disease and prevent future complications.

“We have been actively evolving our products to enhance what we already do well and meet the needs of the market, especially in light of current global events,” explains Robin Ingle, CEO of Novus Health. “Our clients look to us as experts in the space to continue to innovate and bring more value to their users leveraging our powerful, easily integrated digital platforms and high touch human services.”

“This partnership was a natural fit,” comments Skip Schwartz, CEO of HealthCare365. “Novus Health’s experience with digital health platforms will inform our back end, while we focus on supporting Novus’ clients doing what we do really well: high touch health navigation services for complex cases.”

The partners see this first phase as just the beginning of a long line of unique offerings which will continue to evolve as the “new normal” emerges. Novus and HC365 are poised to provide critical services all organizations can benefit from with their health, risk and travel safety-management platforms, tools and services.

This is the second strategic partnership for Novus in 2020 after the acquisition of global risk monitoring technology company, Near Threat Analytics Corp.

About Novus Health

Novus Health is an information and technology-enabled health services provider. The leader in health navigation and wellness solutions, Novus Health helps organizations make health care more accessible, understandable, and effective for their members and clients. The Novus Health offering includes the mobile Travel Navigator™ application for traveller tracking and alerts. Novus Health has offices located in Toronto and Montreal, Canada with partners and representatives worldwide.

For more information, visit www.novushealth.com .

About Travel Navigator™, a division of Novus Health

Travel Navigator™ is an award-winning Duty of Care multimodal application providing tracking, local information and resources, as well as emergency support to mitigate risks and keep travellers safe at home or on the go. To learn more, visit www.travelnavigator.io .

About Near Threat

Near Threat is a web-based service designed to provide consolidated, real-time information on the status of a broad range of threat types around the globe. Our cutting-edge A.I. sifts through billions of data points everyday to give you critical information in a single interface, designed for your needs. Near Threat offers solutions for home and travel use to help identify and mitigate risk for you, your family and your business. For more details, visit www.nearthreat.com

About HealthCare365

HealthCare 365, founded in 2010, is the first health management organization in Canada. Since the group’s inception, the medical and technical teams have been working to develop an innovative way to fill in the systemic gaps affecting patient care that are inherent in the Canadian health care system. The HealthCare365 team delivers ongoing support, coordination, and navigation. We strive to provide support to our patients and the medical professionals working tirelessly for them in their times of need, so that everyone receives care, clarity, convenience, and continuity – not just while they are sick, but while they are healthy, too. HealthCare 365’s foundational belief in blending a protocol-driven software platform with a high-touch personalized nursing service has been the driving force behind its success in the health care space. For more information, visit www.healthcare365.org .

