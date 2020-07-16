ClickBuzz - The new all in one influencer marketing platform
ClickBuzz set to launch July 20th, making influencer marketing simpler, more accessible and maximizing ROISOFIA , BULGARIA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are living in the age of digital revolution with the majority of advertising taking place on digital platforms. The average time that millenials spend on social media has increased to approximately 9 hours a day, which means that these platforms have the potential to be very influential. Social media has been around for a while, over a decade actually, making it a widely used medium capable of reaching millions of users worldwide. Influencer marketing is a highly effective way to advertise to millenials and is estimated to reach 10 billion US dollars in 2020. Instagram influencer marketing alone is estimated to be a $ 1 billion industry. The majority of influencers prefer Instagram over other networks for brand partnerships.
But what is an influencer? An influencer is someone that posts things online, creating content through social media posts and vlogs, aiming at a specific niche that they are involved in such as fashion, fitness or make-up and beauty to name just a few. Their aim is to grow their following substantially by creating quality content that their followers want to know about. An influencer's strength lies in their relatability with their customer base helping them grow, gain visibility and increase user engagement.
Of course engagement is not guaranteed as it is solely up to the influencer and their personality, how likable and relatable they are as well as how good and consistent their content is. An influencer doesn't need to be a celebrity it can be anyone that can spread brand awareness. Influencers have become more successful than celebrity endorsements at promoting brands and gaining audience approval and engagement.
Influencer marketing is applicable to people who want to build their personal brand creating for themselves better opportunities and jobs. A major factor in building your personal brand is growing your audience. ClickBuzz can help influencers get where they want to be quickly, increasing their following and helping them build their personal brand. One of the quickest and most effective ways to achieve this is through shoutouts.
You can sell/buy or trade shoutouts on the ClickBuzz platform increasing your customer base through other influencers in your niche, gaining followers that are a good fit for you as they are already engaged and interested in the things you like making it easier to gain their trust and loyalty.
ClickBuzz gives you the opportunity to tap into that community of loyal followers. It is considerably easier to influence people who are already followers of an influencer dedicated to your specific target niche. Influencers are specialists in their specific niche, their fans trust them and expect them to be more selective about their co-operations.
A well-matched and engaged following will also act as a support system for an influencer that is making content and distributing it on their own. Followers that are into your content and like your personality and style will be highly engaged by liking and sharing your sponsored posts, using your affiliate links and promo codes. Ultimately helping the influencer get paid a little bit better so they can continue to enjoy their content.
Measuring ROIs is something that influencers haven’t completely figured out as influencer marketing is known to deliver substantially higher ROIs than other traditional forms of marketing. At the same time, more qualitative measures should be factored in such as building trust and brand credibility.
How it works
The ClickBuzz platform collaborates with popular Influencers who will direct their loyal followers to the ClickBuzz Instagram page and follow everyone they follow.
When they do, they are automatically entered into the giveaway giving one of them a chance to win $ 5000. In return, the giveaway also gives you at least 10,000 new, real-life followers. Participation in the giveaway is limited to 100 Instagram models and the cost of participation is $ 850, which is much cheaper than a simple one-off shout out from a popular influencer on platforms such as Shoutoutexpress.com that will charge anything from $ 750 to $ 2000. Also, ClickBuzz guarantees a minimum number of 10.000 new followers to your page or you will automatically participate in the next ClickBuzz giveaway. Stay tuned for the big launch of the ClickBuzz giveaway by visiting their website and following them on Instagram.
