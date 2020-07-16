NNSA completes Exascale Class Cooling Equipment Project

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has announced the completion of the

Exascale Class Computer Cooling Equipment Project at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). On May 12, the project reached Critical Decision-4 (CD-4), Project Completion, 10 months ahead of schedule and $20 million under budget. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project took place July 16, during a visit from NNSA Administrator Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty.

“High performance computing continues to be key to the future of our science-based stockpile stewardship program, and completing this project ahead of schedule allows the Enterprise to keep moving forward towards its next milestones,” said Administrator Gordon-Hagerty, while thanking and congratulating the team for their work.

The project nearly doubles the highly efficient warm-water cooling capability in LANL’s Strategic Computing Complex, and enables facility operational support for multiple exascale-class supercomputers. This project will also provide warm-water cooling for LANL’s next advanced-architecture supercomputer, Crossroads.

The completion of this project supports the Advanced Simulation and Computing program’s goal of providing high performance computing services to the Nuclear Security Enterprise headed by the NNSA to assess and maintain the current U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, and design and certify the future stockpile.

Irene Qualters, Associate Laboratory Director for Simulation and Computing and Kathye Segala, Associate Laboratory Director for Capital Projects were also present to cut the ceremonial ribbon at the Nicolas C. Metropolis Center for Modeling and Simulation.

