Five-Star Recruit Jonathan Kuminga signs with NBA G League

Forward Jonathan Kuminga, a top high school basketball recruit, has signed to play in the NBA G League (https://GLeague.nba.com) next season, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Kuminga is ranked by ESPN as the No. 4 player in the nation and the top player in New Jersey in the Class of 2020.

A native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kuminga played at The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey, last season after previously attending Huntington Prep School in West Virginia and Our Savior New American School in New York.

The NBA G League gives top young prospects a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training. Kuminga will have the opportunity to accelerate his on-court development as he learns NBA-style basketball.

Kuminga joins Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Kai Sotto as top high school recruits from the Class of 2020 who have signed to play in the NBA G League for the 2020-21 season. Five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw will serve as head coach of their team, which will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team.

About the NBA G League: The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League (https://GLeague.nba.com) prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 28 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises for the 2019-20 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family friendly atmosphere. An all-time-high 57 percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2019-20 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.