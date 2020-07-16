Monroe Staffing Services, a Division of Staffing 360 Solutions, Receives 2020 Best of Fall River Award

/EIN News/ -- Acknowledged for Exceptional Marketing Success

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that Monroe Staffing Services, the Commercial Staffing division of Staffing 360 Solutions, has been selected for the 2020 Best of Fall River Award in the Staffing and Placement Agencies category by the Fall River Award Program.



Each year, the Fall River Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Fall River area a great place to live, work and play.

Paul Polito, President of Monroe Staffing Services, said, “I am very proud of the members of our Fall River team. They are a group that cares about serving their community, providing them with opportunities for full time employment with the very best employers in the South Coast area. We appreciate that the community leadership recognizes our efforts, and we are thrilled to accept this award.”

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Fall River Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Fall River Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Fall River Award Program

The Fall River Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Fall River area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



The Fall River Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive profitable annual revenues to $500 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and Light Industrial staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein, including the goal of achieving annualized revenues of $500 million, due to the Company’s ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, to consummate additional acquisitions, to successfully integrate newly acquired companies, to organically grow its business, to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions, the ability to comply with contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company’s control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Monroe Staffing Services:

Paul Polito, President

203.502.8704 paul.polito@staffing360solutions.com



Fall River Award Program:

Email: PublicRelations@online-awards.net

URL: http://www.online-awards.net

STAF Investor Relations:

Harvey Bibicoff, CEO

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

818.379.8500 harvey@bibimac.com

SOURCE: Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.