TRUiC announces the launch of its Entrepreneurship Quiz

No one in the US has to spend any of their precious time, and money, by running from office to office to start their business anymore. On TRUiC, they will find everything they need in one place. ”ANN ARBOR , MI, US, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUiC recently announced the launch of its Entrepreneurship Quiz. The Entrepreneurship Quiz helps interested parties determine what their next steps must be in terms of starting their own business. Since jumping into a business venture can be risky, the quiz is not only concerned with whether somebody is ready to become a successful entrepreneur, but the feedback given is specific and honest. According to the responses, the feedback provides advice on what steps need to be taken by someone to prepare before undertaking a business venture.
— Nagabhushanam “Bobby” Peddi (CEO, TRUiC)
According to TRUiC, thousands of new businesses are started by ambitious entrepreneurs annually in the U.S. There is currently an abundance of opportunities, but also increased competition. However, startup failure rates are a bit daunting and statistics point to 50% of those with employees only surviving after the first 5 years.
That sobering statistic is one reason why the entrepreneurship quiz looks at the mindset and skills of those giving honest answers, to determine how prepared they are to pursue entrepreneurship.
Questions asked in the quiz include financial considerations, but also about the time available to commit to a business venture, availability of support from others, and about the personality of the respondent. The results are honest and backed with a reasonable explanation as to how they were reached. No matter their outcome, TRUiC has actionable resources available for those who are still interested in pursuing a business startup.
Often the quiz results may indicate that people with an entrepreneurial spirit may not be able to become successful entrepreneurs at that point, but could try a side-hustle first. For others, the suggestion may be that their first attempt at business is best taken with a business partner beside them.
The quiz results may indicate that someone might not make a good entrepreneur, but at TRUiC the partners all stress that there is more than one way to become a business owner. For some, a sole proprietorship may work, but others may be better off with a freelancing gig.
Given that 69% of American entrepreneurs start their businesses from home, this has the positive effect of limiting expenses. According to TRUiC, 59% of small businesses in the U.S. continue to be run from home even when they are well established.
The skills most required for anyone to become a successful entrepreneur include:
· Dedication to the business
· Excellent time management skills
· Experience in the industry
· Support from family or friends for all obstacles and achievements
Every customized action plan is offered for free, and respondents are not required to enter any personal information or email addresses. The results are available immediately, and the respondents also have free access to all the guides and articles on the site. These include the legal requirements for each U.S. state and ways to start and operate each specific type of business.
Free guides are offered to those who are ready to become entrepreneurs. Related tools include a business ideas generator, business name generator, business plan generator, and all the steps required to register a business, including free legal forms.
“We offer a marketplace that makes starting a business easy. No one in the U.S. needs to spend any of their most precious resources, time, and money, by running from office to office to start their business anymore. On TRUiC, they will find everything they need in one place. That also includes the various legal forms for registering their business structure, state applications, tax registration, and EIN numbers,” says TRUiC CEO, Nagabhushanam “Bobby” Peddi. He noted that the company also commissioned substantial research into general liability insurance for startups and small businesses as this is a key area where savings can be incurred when important research findings are shared with relevant stakeholders.
About TRUiC: Powered by a team of dynamic entrepreneurs from various backgrounds, TRUiC has helped over 300,000 Americans since 2008. They aim to make entrepreneurship accessible to everyone and each person draws from their own unique experiences to ensure that time and frustrations are minimized for anyone starting their enterprise. Professional services that have been scrutinized for price and work efficiency are also available from their site, and together with their free resources, new businesses can find everything they need in one place.
