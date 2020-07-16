Carahsoft and Pavilion Data Systems Partner to Bring High Performance Computing and Storage Solutions to Federal Agencies

Pavilion Solutions Now Available Through Carahsoft’s SEWP V Contracts

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pavilion Data Systems, Inc. and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Pavilion’s public sector distributor and make Pavilion Hyperparallel Flash Arrays (HFA) available to Federal agencies through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and reseller partners.



“Carahsoft has built its reputation on a proven track record of helping government agencies find the best possible technology solution at the best possible value,” said Michael Tanner, Regional Vice President and Head of the Federal Business for Pavilion Data Systems. “Carahsoft is the leader across the Federal marketplace of manufacturers, reseller partners and systems integrators, and Pavilion is proud to be part of their highly vetted network of partners.”

Pavilion’s HFA is the first NVME-Over-Fabrics of storage array. This end-to-end media product host accelerates legacy and modern data application performance for agencies and supports mission-critical government applications by providing machine learning, big data analytics solutions and artificial intelligence capabilities on a small, fast and dense system without compromising reliability or resilience. This multi-controller architecture allows various protocols to be transmitted simultaneously to provide parallel, high performance block, file and object data access.

“Pavilion Hyperparallel Flash Arrays offer Federal agencies the ability to move to the third wave of storage and enjoy the benefits of high performance and low latency storage that is scalable on-demand,” said Rus Khamzayev, Manager of the Pavilion Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Pavilion and our reseller partners to optimize government storage strategies, enabling our customers to unlock new insights from their data.”

Pavilion and Carahsoft partnered to meet Federal requirements for best-in-class technologies and enable government initiatives around High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Pavilion has created two industry education sites: HPCinnovation.com and NVMeAcademy.com to broaden awareness for how current storage expectations can be surpassed to allow agencies to take full advantage of data sets and reveal new insights.

Pavilion Hyperparallel Flash Arrays are now available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Pavilion team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9865 or PavilionData@carahsoft.com .



About Pavilion

Pavilion Data Systems is the leader in the third wave of storage, delivering unmatched performance, density, and ultra-low latency at scale, without the cost and complexity of traditional storage. Pavilion enables global customers to shatter expectations today, tomorrow, and beyond by deploying storage solutions that scale linearly utilizing NVMe and NVMe-oF technology. Visit www.pavilion.io or follow the company twitter at https://twitter.com/PavilionData.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Pavilion Data Systems, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .