Seanergy Maritime Holdings’ Chairman and CEO to Join ‘Deep Dive into Seanergy & the Capesize Sector’ Interview on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 am EDT

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will join a one-on-one interview discussion with Mr. Poe Fratt, Senior Research Analyst at Noble Capital Markets.



The focus of this in-depth discussion will be on two main verticals: Firstly, Seanergy’s development, strategy, market positioning and competitive advantages. Secondly, it will examine the drybulk sector centering on the current Capesize market and critical issues surrounding the industry, its overall outlook and direction.

The discussion will last for about one hour and will air on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10.00 am EDT. The interview can be accessed on https://www.seanergymaritime.com/en/news/newscasts/article-00F47A5027 .

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. Upon delivery of the latest acquisition of the Company, which is scheduled for the first week of August, 2020, Seanergy's operating fleet will consist of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.5 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

