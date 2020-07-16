Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kandou Appoints Jeff Winzeler CFO

Responsibilities Range from Financial Operations and Planning to Investment Strategy

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient, chip link solutions, today named Jeff Winzeler Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting to Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

In assuming the role, Winzeler will be responsible for Kandou’s financial operations and planning as well as investment strategy. “We welcome Jeff,” remarks Dr. Shokrollahi, who noted his range of experience and industry knowledge. “Jeff will be a valued asset as we grow Kandou and revolutionize wired connectivity for a better-connected world.”

Previously, Winzeler was CFO of Everspin Technologies where he helped build the foundation for its growth and lead it through its 2016 IPO. Prior experience includes serving as CFO for Avnera, Rackwise, Solar Power Inc. and International DisplayWorks. At each, Winzeler helped secure working capital for business growth, scaling these businesses through their exits. His expertise includes managing multiple disciplines, such as finance, information technology, human resources, operations, procurement, and investor relations. Winzeler began his career with Intel Corporation.

Winzeler holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Idaho and attended the Strategic Finance Leadership Program at Stanford University.

About Kandou
Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy efficient, chip-to-chip link solutions critical to the evolution of the electronics industry, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling adopted into industry specifications by JEDEC and the OIF. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower the power consumed and improve performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

For more information, contact:

  Jeff McGuire
VP Business Development at Kandou
(303) 903-9244
jeff@kandou.com
 Nanette Collins
Public Relations for Kandou
(617) 437-1822
nanette@nvc.com

