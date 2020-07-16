Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2020 of $19.6 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.72. These results compare to net income of $17.0 million and EPS of $0.63 for the first quarter 2020 and net income of $19.6 million and EPS of $0.73 for the second quarter 2019.
"Westamerica’s primary objective during the Covid-19 pandemic is to support our customers. Westamerica remains open for business during regular business hours at all but one branch. Westamerica funded $249 million Paycheck Protection Program loans for our customers during the second quarter 2020. We are following all health orders affecting our business to keep our customers and employees safe. Westamerica’s net interest income on a fully-tax equivalent basis for the second quarter 2020 increased to $42.1 million from $40.5 million for the first quarter 2020. Operating expenses were $24.8 million for the second quarter 2020, representing only 48 percent of revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $4.6 million at June 30, 2020,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Second quarter 2020 results generated an annualized 11.1 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $42.1 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to $40.5 million for the first quarter 2020 and $40.3 million for the second quarter 2019. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 2.99 percent for the second quarter 2020, compared to 3.10 percent for the first quarter 2020 and 3.13 percent for the second quarter 2019. The decline in the margin during the second quarter 2020 is primarily due to higher average interest-bearing cash balances and lower cash yields. Total average deposits grew $371 million during the second quarter 2020. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-seven percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the second quarter 2020 maintaining a 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.
The Company has been actively working with consumer and commercial borrowers requesting deferral of loan payments. At June 30, 2020, automobile loans and other consumer loans granted loan deferrals totaled $29 million and $5 million, respectively, commercial real estate loans with deferred payments totaled $66 million, primarily for hospitality and retail properties, and commercial loans with deferred payments totaled $3 million. The commercial real estate loans with deferred payments are seasoned with low loan-to-value ratios.
Nonperforming assets were $4.6 million at June 30, 2020. The Company’s allowance for credit losses was $25 million at June 30, 2020. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2020 compared to a Covid-19 related provision of $4.3 million for the first quarter 2020.
Noninterest income for the second quarter 2020 totaled $9.6 million, compared to $11.6 million for the first quarter 2020, and $12.3 million for the second quarter 2019. Beginning March 2020, activity-based fees related to deposit accounts and merchant processing fees have been lower due to reduced economic activity.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2020 was $24.8 million compared to $24.7 million for the first quarter 2020 and $25.6 million for the second quarter 2019.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
June 30, 2020
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2020
Q2'2019
Change
Q1'2020
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
42,063
$
40,330
4.3
%
$
40,547
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
4,300
Noninterest Income
9,554
12,288
-22.2%
11,648
Noninterest Expense
24,754
25,561
-3.2%
24,664
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
26,863
27,057
-0.7%
23,231
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
7,301
7,432
-1.8%
6,269
Net Income
$
19,562
$
19,625
-0.3%
$
16,962
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,935
26,942
0.0
%
27,068
Diluted Average Common Shares
26,951
26,987
-0.1
%
27,139
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.72
$
0.73
-1.9
%
$
0.63
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.72
0.73
-1.9
%
0.63
Return On Assets (a)
1.30
%
1.42
%
1.21
%
Return On Common Equity (a)
11.1
%
11.7
%
9.7
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.99
%
3.13
%
3.10
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
48.0
%
48.6
%
47.3
%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$
0.41
$
0.41
0.0
%
$
0.41
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
57
%
56
%
66
%
%
6/30'20YTD
6/30'19YTD
Change
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
82,610
$
80,577
2.5
%
Provision for Credit Losses
4,300
-
n/m
Noninterest Income
21,202
23,867
-11.2
%
Noninterest Expense
49,418
50,744
-2.6
%
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
50,094
53,700
-6.7
%
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
13,570
14,429
-6.0
%
Net Income
$
36,524
$
39,271
-7.0
%
Average Common Shares Outstanding
27,001
26,892
0.4
%
Diluted Average Common Shares
27,024
26,950
0.3
%
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.35
$
1.46
-7.5
%
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.35
1.46
-7.4
%
Return On Assets (a)
1.25
%
1.42
%
Return On Common Equity (a)
10.4
%
12.0
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
3.04
%
3.12
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
47.6
%
48.6
%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$
0.82
$
0.81
1.2
%
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
61
%
55
%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2020
Q2'2019
Change
Q1'2020
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
42,498
$
40,817
4.1
%
$
40,989
Interest Expense
435
487
-10.7
%
442
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
42,063
$
40,330
4.3
%
$
40,547
Average Earning Assets
$
5,635,014
$
5,159,112
9.2
%
$
5,242,142
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
2,774,450
2,646,681
4.8
%
2,648,581
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
3.02
%
3.17
%
3.13
%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.99
%
3.13
%
3.10
%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
2.96
%
3.09
%
3.06
%
%
6/30'20YTD
6/30'19YTD
Change
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
83,487
$
81,558
2.4
%
Interest Expense
877
981
-10.6
%
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
82,610
$
80,577
2.5
%
Average Earning Assets
$
5,438,578
$
5,171,973
5.2
%
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
2,711,515
2,668,063
1.6
%
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
3.07
%
3.16
%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.03
%
0.04
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
3.04
%
3.12
%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
0.07
%
0.08
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
3.00
%
3.08
%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2020
Q2'2019
Change
Q1'2020
Total Assets
$
6,058,365
$
5,560,740
8.9
%
$
5,655,460
Total Earning Assets
5,635,014
5,159,112
9.2
%
5,242,142
Total Loans
1,232,073
1,183,539
4.1
%
1,123,934
Total Commercial Loans
344,053
262,804
30.9
%
223,383
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
132,500
-
n/m
-
Commercial Loans
211,553
262,804
-19.5
%
223,383
Commercial RE Loans
578,572
582,126
-0.6
%
579,743
Consumer Loans
309,448
338,609
-8.6
%
320,808
Total Investment Securities
3,957,851
3,648,436
8.5
%
3,845,885
Equity Securities
-
1,772
n/m
-
Debt Securities Available For Sale
3,293,009
2,750,093
19.7
%
3,135,743
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
664,842
896,571
-25.8
%
710,142
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
445,090
327,137
36.1
%
272,323
Loans/Deposits
23.7
%
24.9
%
23.3
%
%
6/30'20YTD
6/30'19YTD
Change
Total Assets
$
5,856,913
$
5,586,110
4.8
%
Total Earning Assets
5,438,578
5,171,973
5.2
%
Total Loans
1,178,004
1,194,536
-1.4
%
Total Commercial Loans
283,718
272,083
4.3
%
PPP Loans
66,250
-
n/m
Commercial Loans
217,468
272,083
-20.1
%
Commercial RE Loans
579,157
581,157
-0.3
%
Consumer Loans
315,129
341,296
-7.7
%
Total Investment Securities
3,901,868
3,669,029
6.3
%
Equity Securities
-
1,760
n/m
Debt Securities Available For Sale
3,214,376
2,742,418
17.2
%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
687,492
924,851
-25.7
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
358,706
308,408
16.3
%
Loans/Deposits
23.5
%
24.9
%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2020
Q2'2019
Change
Q1'2020
Total Deposits
$
5,200,475
$
4,762,286
9.2
%
$
4,828,988
Noninterest Demand
2,496,840
2,172,207
14.9
%
2,222,737
Interest-Bearing Transaction
980,872
945,128
3.8
%
941,720
Savings
1,558,201
1,459,287
6.8
%
1,496,362
Time greater than $100K
72,267
80,120
-9.8
%
73,849
Time less than $100K
92,295
105,544
-12.6
%
94,320
Total Short-Term Borrowings
70,116
56,602
23.9
%
42,330
Other Borrowed Funds
699
-
n/m
-
Shareholders' Equity
705,882
669,947
5.4
%
705,330
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits
48.0
%
45.6
%
46.0
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
96.8
%
96.1
%
96.5
%
%
6/30'20YTD
6/30'19YTD
Change
Total Deposits
$
5,014,731
$
4,798,288
4.5
%
Noninterest Demand
2,359,788
2,188,131
7.8
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
961,295
945,789
1.6
%
Savings
1,527,282
1,475,603
3.5
%
Time greater than $100K
73,058
81,451
-10.3
%
Time less than $100K
93,308
107,314
-13.1
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
56,223
57,906
-2.9
%
Other Borrowed Funds
349
-
n/m
Shareholders' Equity
705,606
662,704
6.5
%
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits
47.1
%
45.6
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
96.7
%
96.1
%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q2'2020
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
5,635,014
$
42,498
3.02
%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,232,073
15,376
5.02
%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
344,053
4,052
4.74
%
PPP Loans
132,500
1,673
5.07
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
211,553
2,379
4.52
%
Commercial RE Loans
578,572
7,892
5.49
%
Consumer Loans
309,448
3,432
4.46
%
Total Investments (FTE)
3,957,851
27,009
2.73
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
445,090
113
0.10
%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
5,635,014
435
0.03
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
2,774,450
435
0.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2,703,635
424
0.06
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
980,872
74
0.03
%
Savings
1,558,201
224
0.06
%
Time less than $100K
92,295
47
0.20
%
Time greater than $100K
72,267
79
0.44
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
70,116
10
0.06
%
Other Borrowed Funds
699
1
0.35
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$
42,063
2.99
%
Q2'2019
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
5,159,112
$
40,817
3.17
%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,183,539
14,929
5.06
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
262,804
3,561
5.43
%
Commercial RE Loans
582,126
7,709
5.31
%
Consumer Loans
338,609
3,659
4.33
%
Total Investments (FTE)
3,648,436
23,930
2.62
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
327,137
1,958
2.37
%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
5,159,112
487
0.04
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
2,646,681
487
0.08
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2,590,079
478
0.07
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
945,128
119
0.05
%
Savings
1,459,287
212
0.06
%
Time less than $100K
105,544
65
0.25
%
Time greater than $100K
80,120
82
0.41
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
56,602
9
0.06
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$
40,330
3.13
%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2020
Q2'2019
Change
Q1'2020
Service Charges on Deposits
$
3,151
$
4,493
-29.9
%
$
4,248
Merchant Processing Services
2,277
2,657
-14.3
%
2,358
Debit Card Fees
1,459
1,641
-11.1
%
1,468
Trust Fees
714
749
-4.7
%
777
ATM Processing Fees
518
722
-28.3
%
579
Other Service Fees
420
585
-28.2
%
506
Financial Services Commissions
123
93
32.6
%
125
Life Insurance Gains
-
433
n/m
-
Securities Gains
71
26
n/m
-
Other Income (4)
821
889
-7.6
%
1,587
Total Noninterest Income
$
9,554
$
12,288
-22.2
%
$
11,648
Total Revenue (FTE)
$
51,617
$
52,618
-1.9
%
$
52,195
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
18.5
%
23.4
%
22.3
%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
0.24
%
0.38
%
0.35
%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
Common Share (a)
$
7.71
$
7.83
-1.6
%
$
7.76
%
6/30'20YTD
6/30'19YTD
Change
Service Charges on Deposits
$
7,399
$
8,997
-17.8
%
Merchant Processing Services
4,635
5,215
-11.1
%
Debit Card Fees
2,927
3,148
-7.0
%
Trust Fees
1,491
1,466
1.7
%
ATM Processing Fees
1,097
1,355
-19.0
%
Other Service Fees
926
1,162
-20.3
%
Financial Services Commissions
248
194
27.4
%
Life Insurance Gains
-
433
n/m
Securities Gains
71
50
n/m
Other Income (4)
2,408
1,847
30.4
%
Total Noninterest Income
$
21,202
$
23,867
-11.2
%
Total Revenue (FTE)
$
103,812
$
104,444
-0.6
%
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
20.4
%
22.9
%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
0.30
%
0.38
%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg./
Common Share (a)
$
7.73
$
7.83
-1.3
%
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2020
Q2'2019
Change
Q1'2020
Salaries & Benefits
$
12,900
$
13,090
-1.5
%
$
13,018
Occupancy and Equipment
4,791
4,916
-2.5
%
4,932
Outsourced Data Processing
2,324
2,367
-1.8
%
2,405
Professional Fees
643
481
33.7
%
389
Courier Service
508
451
12.6
%
491
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles
73
79
-7.6
%
73
Loss Contingency (1)
-
553
n/m
-
Other Operating
3,515
3,624
-3.0
%
3,356
Total Noninterest Expense
$
24,754
$
25,561
-3.2
%
$
24,664
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.77
%
1.99
%
1.89
%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
48.0
%
48.6
%
47.3
%
%
6/30'20YTD
6/30'19YTD
Change
Salaries & Benefits
$
25,918
$
26,198
-1.1
%
Occupancy and Equipment
9,723
9,964
-2.4
%
Outsourced Data Processing
4,729
4,736
-0.1
%
Professional Fees
1,032
1,146
-9.9
%
Courier Service
999
893
11.9
%
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles
146
389
-62.5
%
Loss Contingency (1)
-
553
n/m
Other Operating
6,871
6,865
0.1
%
Total Noninterest Expense
$
49,418
$
50,744
-2.6
%
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.83
%
1.98
%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
47.6
%
48.6
%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2020
Q2'2019
Change
Q1'2020
Average Total Loans
$
1,232,073
$
1,183,539
4.1
%
$
1,123,934
Prior Period Allowance for
Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)
$
24,804
$
20,477
21.1
%
$
19,484
Adoption of ASU 2016-13(2)
-
-
n/m
2,017
Beginning of Period ACLL
24,804
20,477
21.1
%
21,501
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
4,300
Net ACLL Losses
(275
)
(360
)
-23.5
%
(997
)
End of Period ACLL
$
24,529
$
20,117
21.9
%
$
24,804
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
66
%
63
%
37
%
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a)
0.09
%
0.12
%
0.36
%
%
6/30'20YTD
6/30'19YTD
Change
Average Total Loans
$
1,178,004
$
1,194,536
-1.4
%
Prior Period Allowance for
Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)
$
19,484
$
21,351
n/m
Adoption of ASU 2016-13(2)
2,017
-
n/m
Beginning of Period ACLL
21,501
21,351
0.7
%
Provision for Credit Losses
4,300
-
n/m
Net ACLL Losses
(1,272
)
(1,234
)
n/m
End of Period ACLL
$
24,529
$
20,117
21.9
%
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
46
%
48
%
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a)
0.22
%
0.21
%
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/20
6/30/19
Change
3/31/20
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$
24,529
$
20,117
21.9
%
$
24,804
Allowance for Credit Losses on
HTM Securities
16
-
n/m
16
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$
24,545
$
20,117
22.0
%
$
24,820
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments
53
2,308
-97.7
%
53
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/20
6/30/19
Change
3/31/20
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
$
590
$
177
232.7
%
$
419
Performing Nonaccrual
3,643
3,670
-0.7
%
3,933
Total Nonaccrual Loans
4,233
3,847
10.0
%
4,352
90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans
290
249
16.5
%
178
Total
4,523
4,096
10.4
%
4,530
Repossessed Loan Collateral
43
43
-0.9
%
43
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
4,566
$
4,139
10.3
%
$
4,573
Total Loans Outstanding
$
1,316,359
$
1,161,712
13.3
%
$
1,121,243
Total Assets
$
6,463,889
$
5,523,448
17.0
%
$
5,628,126
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$
24,529
$
20,117
21.9
%
$
24,804
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /
Loans
1.86
%
1.73
%
2.21
%
Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans
0.34
%
0.35
%
0.40
%
10. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
6/30/20
6/30/19
Change
3/31/20
Shareholders' Equity
$
808,076
$
693,437
16.5
%
$
705,546
Total Assets
6,463,889
5,523,448
17.0
%
5,628,126
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets
12.50
%
12.55
%
12.54
%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans
61.39
%
59.69
%
62.93
%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
10.81
%
10.56
%
10.58
%
Common Shares Outstanding
26,933
26,962
-0.1
%
26,932
Common Equity Per Share
$
30.00
$
25.72
16.7
%
$
26.20
Market Value Per Common Share
$
57.42
$
61.61
-6.8
%
$
58.78
Share Repurchase Programs
(shares in thousands)
%
Q2'2020
Q2'2019
Change
Q1'2020
Total Shares Repurchased
13
8
n/m
180
Average Repurchase Price
$
52.27
$
61.98
n/m
$
51.52
Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased
(1
)
(61
)
n/m
130
%
6/30'20YTD
6/30'19YTD
Change
Total Shares Repurchased
193
8
n/m
Average Repurchase Price
$
51.50
$
61.98
n/m
Net Shares Repurchased (Issued)
129
(232
)
n/m
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/20
6/30/19
Change
3/31/20
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks
$
500,820
$
418,586
19.6
%
$
304,628
Investment Securities:
Equity Securities
-
1,797
n/m
-
Debt Securities Available For Sale
3,708,370
2,775,899
33.6
%
3,210,689
Debt Securities Held To Maturity (3)
638,281
867,989
-26.5
%
681,821
Loans
1,316,359
1,161,712
13.3
%
1,121,243
Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
(24,529
)
(20,117
)
21.9
%
(24,804
)
Total Loans, net
1,291,830
1,141,595
13.2
%
1,096,439
Other Real Estate Owned
43
43
0.0
%
43
Premises and Equipment, net
34,061
34,014
0.1
%
35,403
Identifiable Intangibles, net
1,245
1,540
-19.2
%
1,318
Goodwill
121,673
121,673
0.0
%
121,673
Other Assets
167,566
160,312
4.5
%
176,112
Total Assets
$
6,463,889
$
5,523,448
17.0
%
$
5,628,126
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing
$
2,702,885
$
2,163,841
24.9
%
$
2,183,283
Interest-Bearing Transaction
997,593
942,140
5.9
%
936,516
Savings
1,605,169
1,442,552
11.3
%
1,514,431
Time
162,765
181,729
-10.4
%
165,196
Total Deposits
5,468,412
4,730,262
15.6
%
4,799,426
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
86,170
54,581
57.9
%
52,664
Other Liabilities
101,231
45,168
124.1
%
70,490
Total Liabilities
5,655,813
4,830,011
17.1
%
4,922,580
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital
467,386
460,140
1.6
%
466,472
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income
93,732
13,124
n/m
171
Retained Earnings
246,958
220,173
12.2
%
238,903
Total Shareholders' Equity
808,076
693,437
16.5
%
705,546
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
$
6,463,889
$
5,523,448
17.0
%
$
5,628,126
12. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2020
Q2'2019
Change
Q1'2020
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans
$
15,278
$
14,822
3.1
%
$
13,809
Investment Securities:
Equity Securities
103
99
4.0
%
103
Debt Securities Available For Sale
22,429
17,823
25.8
%
21,315
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
3,616
4,924
-26.6
%
3,908
Interest-Bearing Cash
113
1,958
-94.3
%
856
Total Interest & Fee Income
41,539
39,626
4.8
%
39,991
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
74
119
-37.8
%
84
Savings Deposits
224
212
5.6
%
217
Time Deposits
126
147
-14.3
%
133
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
10
9
9.4
%
8
Other Borrowed Funds
1
-
n/m
-
Total Interest Expense
435
487
-10.8
%
442
Net Interest Income
41,104
39,139
5.0
%
39,549
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
4,300
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges
3,151
4,493
-29.9
%
4,248
Merchant Processing Services
2,277
2,657
-14.3
%
2,358
Debit Card Fees
1,459
1,641
-11.1
%
1,468
Trust Fees
714
749
-4.7
%
777
ATM Processing Fees
518
722
-28.3
%
579
Other Service Fees
420
585
-28.2
%
506
Financial Services Commissions
123
93
32.6
%
125
Life Insurance Gains
-
433
n/m
-
Securities Gains
71
26
n/m
-
Other Income (4)
821
889
-7.6
%
1,587
Total Noninterest Income
9,554
12,288
-22.2
%
11,648
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits
12,900
13,090
-1.5
%
13,018
Occupancy and Equipment
4,791
4,916
-2.5
%
4,932
Outsourced Data Processing
2,324
2,367
-1.8
%
2,405
Professional Fees
643
481
33.7
%
389
Courier Service
508
451
12.6
%
491
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
73
79
-7.6
%
73
Loss Contingency (1)
-
553
n/m
-
Other
3,515
3,624
-3.0
%
3,356
Total Noninterest Expense
24,754
25,561
-3.2
%
24,664
Income Before Income Taxes
25,904
25,866
0.1
%
22,233
Income Tax Provision
6,342
6,241
1.6
%
5,271
Net Income
$
19,562
$
19,625
-0.3
%
$
16,962
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,935
26,942
0.0
%
27,068
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
26,951
26,987
-0.1
%
27,139
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$
0.72
$
0.73
-1.9
$
0.63
Diluted Earnings
0.72
0.73
-1.9
0.63
Dividends Paid
0.41
0.41
0.0
%
0.41
%
6/30'20YTD
6/30'19YTD
Change
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans
$
29,087
$
29,619
-1.8
%
Investment Securities:
Equity Securities
206
197
4.5
%
Debt Securities Available For Sale
43,744
35,344
23.8
%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
7,524
10,253
-26.6
%
Interest-Bearing Cash
969
3,696
-73.8
%
Total Interest & Fee Income
81,530
79,109
3.1
%
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
158
240
-34.4
%
Savings Deposits
441
428
3.2
%
Time Deposits
259
295
-12.2
%
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
18
18
1.1
%
Other Borrowed Funds
1
-
n/m
Total Interest Expense
877
981
-10.7
%
Net Interest Income
80,653
78,128
3.2
%
Provision for Credit Losses
4,300
-
n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges
7,399
8,997
-17.8
%
Merchant Processing Services
4,635
5,215
-11.1
%
Debit Card Fees
2,927
3,148
-7.0
%
Trust Fees
1,491
1,466
1.7
%
ATM Processing Fees
1,097
1,355
-19.0
%
Other Service Fees
926
1,162
-20.3
%
Financial Services Commissions
248
194
27.4
%
Life Insurance Gains
-
433
n/m
Securities Gains
71
50
n/m
Other Income (4)
2,408
1,847
30.4
%
Total Noninterest Income
21,202
23,867
-11.2
%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits
25,918
26,198
-1.1
%
Occupancy and Equipment
9,723
9,964
-2.4
%
Outsourced Data Processing
4,729
4,736
-0.1
%
Professional Fees
1,032
1,146
-9.9
%
Courier Service
999
893
11.9
%
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
146
389
-62.5
%
Loss Contingency (1)
-
553
n/m
Other
6,871
6,865
0.1
%
Total Noninterest Expense
49,418
50,744
-2.6
%
Income Before Income Taxes
48,137
51,251
-6.1
%
Income Tax Provision
11,613
11,980
-3.1
%
Net Income
$
36,524
$
39,271
-7.0
%
Average Common Shares Outstanding
27,001
26,892
0.4
%
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
27,024
26,950
0.3
%
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$
1.35
$
1.46
-7.5
%
Diluted Earnings
1.35
1.46
-7.4
%
Dividends Paid
0.82
0.81
1.2
%
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) In the second quarter 2019, the Company recorded a $301 thousand increase in estimated customer refunds of revenue recognized prior to 2018 and a $252 thousand loss settlement to dismiss a lawsuit.
(2) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for loan losses, held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.
(3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity of $638,281 thousand at June 30, 2020 and $681,821 thousand at March 31, 2020 are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $16 thousand.
(4) The Company received $603 thousand in excess of amounts charged-off in prior periods on a purchased loan during the quarter ending March 31, 2020, representing the recovery of a purchased loan credit-risk discount.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized
Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
