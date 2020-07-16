Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,358 in the last 365 days.

Over half of employers expect COVID-19 to increase voluntary enrollment participation, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When asked about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment participation, just over half of employers surveyed believe more employees will enroll in voluntary products, finds Eastbridge’s latest study, Employer Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary. In addition, almost a quarter do not think COVID-19 will have any effect on voluntary enrollments and another 12% are unsure. Only 12% of employers believe enrollment participation will decrease.

However, many employers anticipate making changes to their voluntary enrollment plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. About a quarter of employers plan to reduce or eliminate in-person meetings (group and/or individual) or move to an online self-service enrollment. At the time of the survey in April/May 2020, only 40% of employers have no changes planned.  

Employer Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ receive the Frontline™ Report free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at info@eastbridge.com, visit the website at www.eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Erin Marino emarino@eastbridge.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Over half of employers expect COVID-19 to increase voluntary enrollment participation, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.